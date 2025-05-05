Anzeige
05.05.2025
Oxford Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2025 Operating Results

OXFORD, Mich., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Bank Corporation ("the Company") (OTC Bulletin Board: OXBC), the holding company for Oxford Bank ("the Bank"), today announced operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The Company's quarterly consolidated earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $2.82 million, or $1.15 per weighted average share, compared to $1.67 million, or $0.68 per weighted average share for the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings decreased from the same period one year ago, as first quarter 2024 net income was $3.28 million. President and CEO, David Lamb, commented, "We are pleased with the performance during the quarter and see positive momentum building for strong, profitable, growth throughout 2025. The loan and deposit pipelines are robust, and now we must deliver on this potential by converting pipelines into closings and fundings. Our business strategy remains consistent, which is serving our clients throughout their company's life cycle and across the maturity spectrum of their business' operations. We remain confident this strategy will continue to deliver consistent value to the communities we serve, with solid short-term and long-term financial success for the Company and value for our stockholders."

Lamb continued, "On a year-over-year basis, revenue generation is consistent while noninterest expenses increased, driving the slight decline in profit, compared with the first quarter of 2024. This expense increase was driven partly by the inflationary environment, but also by continued investment into the technology infrastructure which supports our top-notch service capabilities. Our technology focus remains on improving the experience of clients while decreasing our cost to do so. This includes the launch of our new and improved treasury management platform, which will soon be followed by our next generation smart safes. We are proud to offer sophisticated service capabilities that rival much larger banks or financial institutions, while differentiating ourselves by fostering a highly valued relationship with our customers."

Total Assets of the Company were $823.87 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $811.2 million at December 31, 2024 and $883.21 million at March 31, 2024. "The balance sheet has increased from the prior quarter end, driven primarily by fluctuations in large depositor balances. The core of our deposit portfolio has continued to perform well and serves as our primary funding source. The reliable, low-cost funding provided by our branch network and business clients functions as the foundation of our business model and is an important reason for our enviable net interest margin. Liquidity remains strong between cash and readily marketable investments," reported CEO David Lamb.

Total loans and leases at March 31, 2025 were $622.5 million, compared to $613.5 million at December 31, 2024, or $556.2 million at March 31, 2024. A significant contribution to the $9 million quarter-over-quarter increase came from the attractive, highly competitive Ann Arbor market, where the recent promotion of a highly experienced Group Manager has been successful. CEO Lamb noted, "Our lending activity remains strong without compromising our standards for credit underwriting, pricing discipline, or requirements for a full relationship which includes primary deposit account(s). This focus on full-relationship banking does take longer to establish roots in new markets as requires establishing value for that market."

Total deposits were $697.44 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $686.93 million at December 31, 2024 and $770.97 million at March 31, 2024. Overall Bank cost of funds was 1.27% for the quarter, compared to 1.25% for 2024. The Bank's loan and deposit activity in the quarter resulted in a Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 5.15% for the quarter, compared to 4.88% for full-year 2024 and 4.59% for first quarter of 2024. "We continue to be pleased with the stickiness of our deposits and the strength of our client relationships. This is the foundation of our low-cost funding mix and has allowed us to maintain margin despite operating in a declining rate environment where competition for deposits is very high."

The allowance for credit loss declined to $7.27 million at March 31, 2025, from $8.61 million at December 31, 2024. The primary driver of the decline was net charge-offs of $1.1 million against specific reserves, as final resolutions were reached for several non-performing loans. The specific reserves taken during previous periods were sufficient to resolve these exposures without income statement impact. Additionally, the credit team recovered $0.3 million on loans previously charged-off. Lamb commented, "While non-accrual loans remain elevated compared to peers, we are confident that our exposures are properly supported by robust collateral coverage. We expect the loan portfolio to continue to show only modest and isolated losses consistent with or better than industry averages. We have not seen the impact of tariffs yet but are monitoring very closely with our customers and prospective customers. The Bank has comparatively low levels of investment real estate and office exposure and a good mix of industry and geography (albeit southeast Michigan centered) that mitigates concentration risk. We also actively utilize the SBA and other government guarantee programs like the Michigan Economic Development Corp. to mitigate weaknesses in transactions to allow us to continue to provide capital to the businesses within the communities where we live and work."

The Company's total shareholders' equity was $99.85 million as of March 31, 2025, representing book value per share of $40.51, compared to total shareholders' equity of $96.08 million, or $38.98 per share at December 31, 2024 and $87.24 million, or $35.53 per share at March 31, 2024. The increase in year-over-year equity is mainly a reflection of the positive accretion of retained earnings. The subsidiary Bank's Tier 1 capital totaled $98.53 million as of March 31, 2025, or 13.99% of risk-weighted assets compared to $96.0 million, or 13.93% of risk-weighted assets as of December 31, 2024.

Oxford Bank is a subsidiary of Oxford Bank Corporation, a registered holding company. It is the oldest commercial bank in Oakland County and operates seven full-service offices in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Oakland Township, Ortonville, and Oxford, Michigan. The Bank also has Customer Experience Centers in Ann Arbor, Macomb and Rochester Hills, Michigan, with transactional services provided by Interactive Teller Machines only. In addition, Oxford Bank has business banking/commercial finance centers in Phoenix, AZ., Wixom, downtown Oxford, and Flint, Michigan. The Bank has operated continuously under local ownership and management since it first opened for business in 1884. For more information about Oxford Bank and its complete line of financial services, please visit www.oxfordbank.bank.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in the Release may be deemed forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Words or phrases "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "estimate", "project", or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Factors which could cause actual results to differ, include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in economic conditions of the Bank's market area, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, the acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing and the other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank's and Corporation's reports. These forward-looking statements represent the Bank's judgment as of the date of this report. The Bank disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Oxford Bank Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)



March 31


2025


2024

ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 42,955


$ 144,325

Interest bearing time deposits in banks

750


5,220

Investment Securities - Available-for-Sale

115,768


127,974

Investment Securities - Held-to-Maturity

1,160


1,170

Loans and Leases

622,505


562,386

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(7,272)


(6,202)

Net loans and leases

615,233


556,184

Premises and equipment, net

9,433


8,420

Other real estate owned

-


-

Goodwill

7,000


7,000

Bank-owned life insurance

11,304


10,938

Equipment on operating leases, net

4,093


4,093

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

16,175


17,885

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 823,871


$ 883,209

LIABILITIES:




Deposits




Noninterest-bearing

$ 286,430


$ 302,971

Interest-bearing

411,013


468,015

Total deposits

697,443


770,986

Borrowings

15,787


15,754

Accrued interest payable, taxes and other liabilities

8,959


8,175

TOTAL LIABILITIES

722,189


794,915

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;




2,465,056 and 2,455,341 shares issued and outstanding as of




March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

30,558


30,224

Retained Earnings

72,041


62,523

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(2,751)


(5,504)

Total Shareholders' Equity attributable to Parent

99,848


87,243

Noncontrolling Interest

1,834


1,051

TOTAL EQUITY

101,682


88,294





TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

$ 823,871


$ 883,209





Book value per share

$ 40.51


$ 35.53

Oxford Bank Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)






Quarter to Date


Year to Date


March 31


March 31


2025


2024


2025


2024

INTEREST INCOME:






Loans and Leases, including fees

11,270


10,711


11,270


10,711

Investment securities:








Taxable

717


584


717


584

Tax-exempt

13


14


13


14

Interest bearing balances at banks

451


1,054


451


1,054

Total Interest Income

12,451


12,363


12,451


12,363


INTEREST EXPENSE:








Interest on deposits

2,255


1,938


2,255


1,938

Interest on borrowed funds

139


142


139


142

Total Interest Expense

2,394


2,080


2,394


2,080









Net Interest Income

10,057


10,283


10,057


10,283

Provision for credit losses

(372)


(43)


(372)


(43)

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

10,429


10,326


10,429


10,326









NON-INTEREST INCOME:








Service charges - deposits

147


155


147


155

ATM fee income

154


161


154


161

Gain on sale of loans

48


89


48


89

Business banking income

485


375


485


375

Commercial finance fee income

429


337


429


337

Operating lease revenue

168


150


168


150

Income on bank owned life insurance

92


88


92


88

Other

246


295


246


295

Total Noninterest Income

1,769


1,650


1,769


1,650


NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:

Salaries and employee benefits

4,708


4,577


4,708


4,577

Occupancy and equipment

800


542


800


542

Data Processing

1,032


1,062


1,032


1,062

Legal and other professional fees

434


254


434


254

Other loan expense

170


203


170


203

Other

1,156


888


1,156


888

Total Noninterest Expense

8,300


7,526


8,300


7,526









Income Before Income Taxes

3,898


4,450


3,898


4,450

Income tax expense

735


860


735


860

Net Income Before Noncontrolling Interest

3,163


3,590


3,163


3,590

Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

339


313


339


313

Net Income attributable to Parent

$ 2,824


$ 3,277


$ 2,824


$ 3,277









Earnings per Weighted Average Share - Basic

$ 1.15


$ 1.33


$ 1.15


$ 1.33

Oxford Bank Corporation

Consolidated Financial Summary and Selected Ratios (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

















Year to Date





March 31



Change





2025


2024



Amount


Percentage

Income Statement












Interest income


$ 12,451


$ 12,363



$ 88


0.7 %



Interest expense


2,394


2,080



314


15.1 %


Net interest income


10,057


10,283



(226)


(2.2 %)



Provision for loan loss


(372)


(43)



(329)


N/M



Noninterest income


1,769


1,650



119


7.2 %



Noninterest expense


8,300


7,526



774


10.3 %


Income before income taxes


3,898


4,450



(552)


(12.4 %)



Income tax expense


735


860



(125)


(14.5 %)



Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

339


313



26


8.3 %


Net Income


$ 2,824


$ 3,277



$ (427)


-13.0 %













Balance Sheet Data











Total assets


823,871


883,209



(59,338)


(6.7 %)


Earning assets


740,183


696,750



43,433


6.2 %


Total loans


622,505


562,386



60,119


10.7 %


Allowance for credit losses


7,272


6,202



1,070


17.3 %


Total deposits


697,443


770,986



(73,543)


(9.5 %)


Other borrowings


15,787


15,754



33


0.2 %


Liability for unfunded commitments


463


275



188


68.4 %


Total equity


101,682


88,294



13,388


15.2 %













Asset Quality











Other real estate owned


-


-



-


n/a


Net charge-offs (recoveries)


804


(87)



891


-


Non-accrual loans


13,878


9,320



4,558


48.9 %


Nonperforming assets


13,878


9,320



4,558


48.9 %


Non-accrual loans / total loans


2.23 %


1.66 %



0.57 %


34.5 %


Allowance for loan credit loss / total loans


1.17 %


1.10 %



0.07 %


5.9 %


Allowance for loan credit loss / non-accrual loans


52.40 %


66.55 %



(14.15 %)


(21.3 %)













Performance Measurements











Bank net interest margin (TE)


5.15 %


4.59 %



0.56 %


12.2 %


Return on average assets (annualized)


1.28 %


1.49 %



(0.21 %)


(13.8 %)


Return on average equity (annualized)


13.11 %


15.21 %



(2.10 %)


(13.8 %)


Equity / Assets


12.34 %


10.00 %



2.35 %


23.5 %


Loans / Deposits


89.3 %


72.9 %



16.3 %


22.4 %


Book value per share


$40.51


$35.53



$ 4.97


14.0 %


Earnings per weighted average share - basic


$ 1.15


$ 1.33



$ (0.19)


(14.2 %)


Weighted average shares outstanding


2,465,056


2,455,341



9,715


0.4 %

