Oxford Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2025 Operating Results

The Company's quarterly consolidated earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $2.82 million, or $1.15 per weighted average share, compared to $1.67 million, or $0.68 per weighted average share for the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings decreased from the same period one year ago, as first quarter 2024 net income was $3.28 million. President and CEO, David Lamb, commented, "We are pleased with the performance during the quarter and see positive momentum building for strong, profitable, growth throughout 2025. The loan and deposit pipelines are robust, and now we must deliver on this potential by converting pipelines into closings and fundings. Our business strategy remains consistent, which is serving our clients throughout their company's life cycle and across the maturity spectrum of their business' operations. We remain confident this strategy will continue to deliver consistent value to the communities we serve, with solid short-term and long-term financial success for the Company and value for our stockholders."

Lamb continued, "On a year-over-year basis, revenue generation is consistent while noninterest expenses increased, driving the slight decline in profit, compared with the first quarter of 2024. This expense increase was driven partly by the inflationary environment, but also by continued investment into the technology infrastructure which supports our top-notch service capabilities. Our technology focus remains on improving the experience of clients while decreasing our cost to do so. This includes the launch of our new and improved treasury management platform, which will soon be followed by our next generation smart safes. We are proud to offer sophisticated service capabilities that rival much larger banks or financial institutions, while differentiating ourselves by fostering a highly valued relationship with our customers."

Total Assets of the Company were $823.87 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $811.2 million at December 31, 2024 and $883.21 million at March 31, 2024. "The balance sheet has increased from the prior quarter end, driven primarily by fluctuations in large depositor balances. The core of our deposit portfolio has continued to perform well and serves as our primary funding source. The reliable, low-cost funding provided by our branch network and business clients functions as the foundation of our business model and is an important reason for our enviable net interest margin. Liquidity remains strong between cash and readily marketable investments," reported CEO David Lamb.

Total loans and leases at March 31, 2025 were $622.5 million, compared to $613.5 million at December 31, 2024, or $556.2 million at March 31, 2024. A significant contribution to the $9 million quarter-over-quarter increase came from the attractive, highly competitive Ann Arbor market, where the recent promotion of a highly experienced Group Manager has been successful. CEO Lamb noted, "Our lending activity remains strong without compromising our standards for credit underwriting, pricing discipline, or requirements for a full relationship which includes primary deposit account(s). This focus on full-relationship banking does take longer to establish roots in new markets as requires establishing value for that market."

Total deposits were $697.44 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $686.93 million at December 31, 2024 and $770.97 million at March 31, 2024. Overall Bank cost of funds was 1.27% for the quarter, compared to 1.25% for 2024. The Bank's loan and deposit activity in the quarter resulted in a Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 5.15% for the quarter, compared to 4.88% for full-year 2024 and 4.59% for first quarter of 2024. "We continue to be pleased with the stickiness of our deposits and the strength of our client relationships. This is the foundation of our low-cost funding mix and has allowed us to maintain margin despite operating in a declining rate environment where competition for deposits is very high."

The allowance for credit loss declined to $7.27 million at March 31, 2025, from $8.61 million at December 31, 2024. The primary driver of the decline was net charge-offs of $1.1 million against specific reserves, as final resolutions were reached for several non-performing loans. The specific reserves taken during previous periods were sufficient to resolve these exposures without income statement impact. Additionally, the credit team recovered $0.3 million on loans previously charged-off. Lamb commented, "While non-accrual loans remain elevated compared to peers, we are confident that our exposures are properly supported by robust collateral coverage. We expect the loan portfolio to continue to show only modest and isolated losses consistent with or better than industry averages. We have not seen the impact of tariffs yet but are monitoring very closely with our customers and prospective customers. The Bank has comparatively low levels of investment real estate and office exposure and a good mix of industry and geography (albeit southeast Michigan centered) that mitigates concentration risk. We also actively utilize the SBA and other government guarantee programs like the Michigan Economic Development Corp. to mitigate weaknesses in transactions to allow us to continue to provide capital to the businesses within the communities where we live and work."

The Company's total shareholders' equity was $99.85 million as of March 31, 2025, representing book value per share of $40.51, compared to total shareholders' equity of $96.08 million, or $38.98 per share at December 31, 2024 and $87.24 million, or $35.53 per share at March 31, 2024. The increase in year-over-year equity is mainly a reflection of the positive accretion of retained earnings. The subsidiary Bank's Tier 1 capital totaled $98.53 million as of March 31, 2025, or 13.99% of risk-weighted assets compared to $96.0 million, or 13.93% of risk-weighted assets as of December 31, 2024.

Oxford Bank is a subsidiary of Oxford Bank Corporation, a registered holding company. It is the oldest commercial bank in Oakland County and operates seven full-service offices in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Oakland Township, Ortonville, and Oxford, Michigan. The Bank also has Customer Experience Centers in Ann Arbor, Macomb and Rochester Hills, Michigan, with transactional services provided by Interactive Teller Machines only. In addition, Oxford Bank has business banking/commercial finance centers in Phoenix, AZ., Wixom, downtown Oxford, and Flint, Michigan. The Bank has operated continuously under local ownership and management since it first opened for business in 1884. For more information about Oxford Bank and its complete line of financial services, please visit www.oxfordbank.bank.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in the Release may be deemed forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Words or phrases "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "estimate", "project", or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Factors which could cause actual results to differ, include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in economic conditions of the Bank's market area, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, the acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing and the other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank's and Corporation's reports. These forward-looking statements represent the Bank's judgment as of the date of this report. The Bank disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Oxford Bank Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)



March 31

2025

2024 ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,955

$ 144,325 Interest bearing time deposits in banks 750

5,220 Investment Securities - Available-for-Sale 115,768

127,974 Investment Securities - Held-to-Maturity 1,160

1,170 Loans and Leases 622,505

562,386 Less: Allowance for credit losses (7,272)

(6,202) Net loans and leases 615,233

556,184 Premises and equipment, net 9,433

8,420 Other real estate owned -

- Goodwill 7,000

7,000 Bank-owned life insurance 11,304

10,938 Equipment on operating leases, net 4,093

4,093 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 16,175

17,885 TOTAL ASSETS $ 823,871

$ 883,209 LIABILITIES:





Deposits





Noninterest-bearing $ 286,430

$ 302,971 Interest-bearing 411,013

468,015 Total deposits 697,443

770,986 Borrowings 15,787

15,754 Accrued interest payable, taxes and other liabilities 8,959

8,175 TOTAL LIABILITIES 722,189

794,915 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;





2,465,056 and 2,455,341 shares issued and outstanding as of





March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 30,558

30,224 Retained Earnings 72,041

62,523 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (2,751)

(5,504) Total Shareholders' Equity attributable to Parent 99,848

87,243 Noncontrolling Interest 1,834

1,051 TOTAL EQUITY 101,682

88,294







TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY $ 823,871

$ 883,209







Book value per share $ 40.51

$ 35.53

Oxford Bank Corporation Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data)









Quarter to Date

Year to Date

March 31

March 31

2025

2024

2025

2024 INTEREST INCOME:









Loans and Leases, including fees 11,270

10,711

11,270

10,711 Investment securities:













Taxable 717

584

717

584 Tax-exempt 13

14

13

14 Interest bearing balances at banks 451

1,054

451

1,054 Total Interest Income 12,451

12,363

12,451

12,363

INTEREST EXPENSE:













Interest on deposits 2,255

1,938

2,255

1,938 Interest on borrowed funds 139

142

139

142 Total Interest Expense 2,394

2,080

2,394

2,080















Net Interest Income 10,057

10,283

10,057

10,283 Provision for credit losses (372)

(43)

(372)

(43) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 10,429

10,326

10,429

10,326















NON-INTEREST INCOME:













Service charges - deposits 147

155

147

155 ATM fee income 154

161

154

161 Gain on sale of loans 48

89

48

89 Business banking income 485

375

485

375 Commercial finance fee income 429

337

429

337 Operating lease revenue 168

150

168

150 Income on bank owned life insurance 92

88

92

88 Other 246

295

246

295 Total Noninterest Income 1,769

1,650

1,769

1,650

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 4,708

4,577

4,708

4,577 Occupancy and equipment 800

542

800

542 Data Processing 1,032

1,062

1,032

1,062 Legal and other professional fees 434

254

434

254 Other loan expense 170

203

170

203 Other 1,156

888

1,156

888 Total Noninterest Expense 8,300

7,526

8,300

7,526















Income Before Income Taxes 3,898

4,450

3,898

4,450 Income tax expense 735

860

735

860 Net Income Before Noncontrolling Interest 3,163

3,590

3,163

3,590 Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 339

313

339

313 Net Income attributable to Parent $ 2,824

$ 3,277

$ 2,824

$ 3,277















Earnings per Weighted Average Share - Basic $ 1.15

$ 1.33

$ 1.15

$ 1.33

Oxford Bank Corporation Consolidated Financial Summary and Selected Ratios (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data)































Year to Date







March 31



Change







2025

2024



Amount

Percentage Income Statement





















Interest income

$ 12,451

$ 12,363



$ 88

0.7 %



Interest expense

2,394

2,080



314

15.1 %

Net interest income

10,057

10,283



(226)

(2.2 %)



Provision for loan loss

(372)

(43)



(329)

N/M



Noninterest income

1,769

1,650



119

7.2 %



Noninterest expense

8,300

7,526



774

10.3 %

Income before income taxes

3,898

4,450



(552)

(12.4 %)



Income tax expense

735

860



(125)

(14.5 %)



Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 339

313



26

8.3 %

Net Income

$ 2,824

$ 3,277



$ (427)

-13.0 %























Balance Sheet Data



















Total assets

823,871

883,209



(59,338)

(6.7 %)

Earning assets

740,183

696,750



43,433

6.2 %

Total loans

622,505

562,386



60,119

10.7 %

Allowance for credit losses

7,272

6,202



1,070

17.3 %

Total deposits

697,443

770,986



(73,543)

(9.5 %)

Other borrowings

15,787

15,754



33

0.2 %

Liability for unfunded commitments

463

275



188

68.4 %

Total equity

101,682

88,294



13,388

15.2 %























Asset Quality



















Other real estate owned

-

-



-

n/a

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

804

(87)



891

-

Non-accrual loans

13,878

9,320



4,558

48.9 %

Nonperforming assets

13,878

9,320



4,558

48.9 %

Non-accrual loans / total loans

2.23 %

1.66 %



0.57 %

34.5 %

Allowance for loan credit loss / total loans

1.17 %

1.10 %



0.07 %

5.9 %

Allowance for loan credit loss / non-accrual loans

52.40 %

66.55 %



(14.15 %)

(21.3 %)























Performance Measurements



















Bank net interest margin (TE)

5.15 %

4.59 %



0.56 %

12.2 %

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.28 %

1.49 %



(0.21 %)

(13.8 %)

Return on average equity (annualized)

13.11 %

15.21 %



(2.10 %)

(13.8 %)

Equity / Assets

12.34 %

10.00 %



2.35 %

23.5 %

Loans / Deposits

89.3 %

72.9 %



16.3 %

22.4 %

Book value per share

$40.51

$35.53



$ 4.97

14.0 %

Earnings per weighted average share - basic

$ 1.15

$ 1.33



$ (0.19)

(14.2 %)

Weighted average shares outstanding

2,465,056

2,455,341



9,715

0.4 %

