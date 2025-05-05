Artivion, Inc.: Artivion Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

First Quarter Highlights:

Achieved revenue of $99.0 million in the first quarter of 2025 versus $97.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 2% on a GAAP basis and 4% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis

Net loss was $(0.5) million, or $(0.01) per fully diluted share and non-GAAP net income was $2.5 million, or $0.06 per fully diluted share in the first quarter of 2025

Adjusted EBITDA increased 1% to $17.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $17.3 million in the first quarter of 2024

30-day data from Endospan's NEXUS TRIOMPHE IDE trial presented at the AATS Annual Meeting demonstrated a 63% reduction in the major adverse event (MAE) rate compared with reference performance goal

Submitted the clinical module of the pre-market approval application (PMA) to the FDA for the AMDS Hybrid Prosthesis

ATLANTA, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"I am pleased with our first quarter results as we returned to normal operations following our previously disclosed cybersecurity incident while making substantial progress on our strategic growth initiatives. As anticipated, our performance was driven by year-over-year growth in stent grafts of 14%, On-X of 10%, and BioGlue of 7%, all compared to the first quarter of 2024. On a constant currency basis, year-over-year stent grafts, On-X, and BioGlue grew 19%, 11% and 9%, respectively. Our strong product revenue growth of 14% on a constant currency basis was tempered by a 23% decrease in preservation services revenue due to the short-term backlog in tissue processing operations caused by the cybersecurity incident. We are pleased with our team's progress to date in returning to standard tissue processing times, as we outpaced our initial expectations enabling stronger than anticipated first quarter performance," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin added, "Given our strong first quarter performance, we are raising the midpoint of our full year revenue expectations for 2025 and remain confident in our ability to grow adjusted EBITDA at twice the rate of constant currency revenue growth."

Mr. Mackin concluded, "We were also pleased to see Endospan present positive new clinical data for its NEXUS aortic stent graft system at the AATS Annual Meeting in May. Trial data out to 30 days met its primary endpoints and demonstrated statistically significant improvement in clinical outcomes compared with the goals set in the investigational protocol. With these outcomes, we believe NEXUS remains on track for FDA approval in the second half of 2026 and we look forward to Endospan sharing 1-year follow up data next year."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $99.0 million, an increase of 2% on a GAAP basis and 4% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $(0.5) million, or $(0.01) per fully diluted common share, compared to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.18 per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.5 million, or $0.06 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.6 million, or $0.06 per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2025 includes pretax gains related to foreign currency revaluation of $2.9 million.

2025 Financial Outlook

Artivion is raising the midpoint of its revenue guidance and now expects full year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $423 to $435 million, representing growth of 11% to 14% on a constant currency basis compared to 2024. While current exchange rates would provide incremental upside to our as-reported revenue guidance range, the Company is not revising its FX assumptions at this time given ongoing volatility in the foreign exchange environment.

Additionally, Artivion continues to expect adjusted EBITDA growth of between 18% and 28% for the full year 2025 compared to 2024, resulting in an expected range of $84 to $91 million for 2025.

The Company's financial performance for 2025 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses, and free cash flows. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, general, administrative, and marketing, and free cash flows results primarily exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense, interest income and expense, non-cash compensation expense, loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation, income tax expense or benefit, business development, integration, and severance income or expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense, capital expenditures, and other non-recurring items.

The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the Company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions, the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines, and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and non-cash compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses and revenues because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA expectations for fiscal 2025 exclude potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, relating to, among other things, non-cash compensation, business development, integration, and severance income or expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and foreign currency revaluations. The Company does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP measure because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and are unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a material impact on GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc., is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.Artivion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include, but are not limited to, our beliefs and expectations about our revenue, year-over-year growth and growth drivers, earnings, currency impacts, and other financial measures and related information; our anticipated capital needs and capital structure; our beliefs about our competitive advantages and market opportunities; the expected impact on our business of the dynamic trade policy and tariff environment; our expected product mix and business strategy; anticipated quarterly fluctuations in our business; our beliefs and expectations about the impact of the November 2024 cybersecurity incident, including our expected timeline for returning to normal levels of inventory and backlog;the timeline for regulatory approval for AMDS and other products, including our expectation that NEXUS is on track to obtain FDA approval in the second half of 2026; the benefits of receiving the Humanitarian Device Exemption and Breakthrough Designation for AMDS; our expected geographies and timeframes for commercializing our products; that our revenues for the full year 2025 will be in the range of $423 to $435 million, representing revenue growth of between 11% to 14% compared to 2024 on a constant currency basis; and that we expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to increase between 18% and 28% for the full year 2025 compared to 2024, resulting in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $84 to $91 million in 2025. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, the unpredictability of the timing and outcome of regulatory decisions and other regulatory developments; risks relating to our international operations; the benefits anticipated from our 2024 credit facility, the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements, and our operational improvements in our tissue and stent graft business may not be achieved at all or at the levels we anticipate or had originally anticipated; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials and regulatory approvals may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines; the uncertainty regarding potential unknown or future impacts of the November 2024 cybersecurity incident; and the benefits anticipated from our expansion into APAC and LATAM may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income In Thousands, Except Per Share Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024 Revenues:





Products $ 78,798

$ 71,114 Preservation services 20,180

26,317 Total revenues 98,978

97,431







Cost of products and preservation services:





Products 25,263

23,750 Preservation services 10,138

10,735 Total cost of products and preservation services 35,401

34,485







Gross margin 63,577

62,946







Operating expenses:





General, administrative, and marketing 54,704

30,689 Research and development 6,728

6,946 Total operating expenses 61,432

37,635







Operating income 2,145

25,311







Interest expense 7,663

7,826 Interest income (144)

(374) Loss on extinguishment of debt -

3,669 Other (income) expense, net (3,079)

1,409







(Loss) income before income taxes (2,295)

12,781 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,790)

5,248







Net (loss) income $ (505)

$ 7,533







(Loss) income per share:





Basic $ (0.01)

$ 0.18 Diluted $ (0.01)

$ 0.18







Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic 42,232

41,290 Diluted 42,232

47,886







Net (loss) income $ (505)

$ 7,533 Other comprehensive income:





Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 6,331

(1,528) Comprehensive income $ 5,826

$ 6,005

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets In Thousands

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,693

$ 53,463 Trade receivables, net 87,802

79,462 Other receivables 7,956

6,431 Inventories 81,927

79,766 Deferred preservation costs 52,375

51,701 Prepaid expenses and other 19,544

19,257 Total current assets 287,297

290,080







Goodwill 245,069

240,958 Acquired technology, net 127,530

128,051 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 39,229

39,726 Property and equipment, net 37,810

36,403 Other intangibles, net 28,517

28,332 Deferred tax assets, net 684

1,068 Other long-term assets 25,027

24,483 Total assets $ 791,163

$ 789,101







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 11,695

$ 17,971 Accrued compensation 12,294

18,342 Accrued expenses 11,520

11,834 Accrued interest 6,757

8,170 Taxes payable 1,605

2,934 Accrued procurement fees 1,982

1,704 Current maturities of operating leases 4,575

4,489 Current portion of finance lease obligations 669

601 Current portion of long-term debt, net 135

195 Other current liabilities 708

583 Total current liabilities 51,940

66,823







Long-term debt, net 314,611

314,152 Contingent consideration 50,050

52,880 Non-current maturities of operating leases 39,353

39,988 Deferred tax liabilities, net 21,532

20,183 Deferred compensation liability 8,070

7,977 Non-current finance lease obligations 3,016

2,833 Other long-term liabilities 8,339

8,065 Total liabilities $ 496,911

$ 512,901







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock $0.01 par value per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued -

- Common stock $0.01 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized, 44,190 and 43,432 shares issued as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 442

434 Additional paid-in capital 388,825

376,607 Retained deficit (61,771)

(61,266) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,596)

(24,927) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of March 31, 2025 ?and December 31, 2024 (14,648)

(14,648) Total stockholders' equity 294,252

276,200







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 791,163

$ 789,101

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows In Thousands (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024 Net cash flows from operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (505)

$ 7,533







Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 5,446

5,909 Non-cash compensation 8,045

3,478 Non-cash lease expense 1,226

1,920 Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs 1,312

723 Deferred income taxes -

4,299 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,830)

(17,470) Loss on extinguishment of debt -

3,669 Other (2,891)

644 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables (7,922)

(3,334) Inventories and deferred preservation costs (2,453)

(1,380) Prepaid expenses and other assets (327)

(2,268) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (16,054)

(9,216) Net cash flows used in operating activities (16,953)

(5,493)







Net cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (3,638)

(3,611) Net cash flows used in investing activities (3,638)

(3,611)







Net cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt -

190,000 Proceeds from revolving credit facility -

30,000 Repayment of debt (66)

(211,627) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock 4,181

3,528 Payment of debt issuance costs -

(9,998) Principal payments on short-term notes payable -

(1,027) Other (178)

(139) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 3,937

737







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 884

545 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (15,770)

(7,822)







Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 53,463

58,940 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 37,693

$ 51,118

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights In Thousands (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024 Products:





Aortic stent grafts $ 36,602

$ 32,103 On-X 21,574

19,681 Surgical sealants 18,106

16,981 Other 2,516

2,349 Total products 78,798

71,114







Preservation services 20,180

26,317 Total revenues $ 98,978

$ 97,431







North America 47,793

50,928 Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 37,045

33,588 Asia Pacific 8,214

7,609 Latin America 5,926

5,306 Total revenues $ 98,978

$ 97,431

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenues $ In Thousands (Unaudited)

Revenues for the Three Months Ended March 31,

Percent Change From Prior Year

2025

2024



US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange

Rate Effect

Constant

Currency

Constant

Currency Products:

















Aortic stent grafts $ 36,602

$ 32,103

$ (1,308)

$ 30,795

19 % On-X 21,574

19,681

(272)

19,409

11 % Surgical sealants 18,106

16,981

(317)

16,664

9 % Other 2,516

2,349

(4)

2,345

7 % Total products 78,798

71,114

(1,901)

69,213

14 %



















Preservation services 20,180

26,317

(67)

26,250

-23 % Total $ 98,978

$ 97,431

$ (1,968)

$ 95,463

4 %



















North America 47,793

50,928

(152)

50,776

-6 % Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 37,045

33,588

(1,210)

32,378

14 % Asia Pacific 8,214

7,609

-

7,609

8 % Latin America 5,926

5,306

(606)

4,700

26 % Total $ 98,978

$ 97,431

$ (1,968)

$ 95,463

4 %

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flows In Thousands (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024 Reconciliation of G&A expenses, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:





General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP $ 54,704

$ 30,689 Business development, integration, and severance income (2,784)

(17,387) Cybersecurity incident 4,450

- Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP $ 53,038

$ 48,076



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024 Reconciliation of net (loss) income, GAAP and EBITDA, non-GAAP to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:





Net (loss) income, GAAP $ (505)

$ 7,533 Adjustments:





Interest expense 7,663

7,826 Interest income (144)

(374) Income tax (benefit) expense (1,790)

5,248 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,446

5,909 EBITDA, non-GAAP 10,670

26,142







Non-cash compensation 8,045

3,478 Business development, integration, and severance income (3,057)

(17,387) Cybersecurity incident 4,746

- Loss on extinguishment of debt -

3,669 (Gain) loss on foreign currency revaluation (2,856)

1,410







Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 17,548

$ 17,312



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024 Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities, GAAP to free cash flows, non-GAAP:





Net cash flows provided by operating activities (16,953)

(5,493) Capital expenditures (3,638)

(3,611) Free cash flows, non-GAAP $ (20,591)

$ (9,104)

Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share In Thousands, Except Per Share Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024 GAAP:





(Loss) income before income taxes $ (2,295)

$ 12,781 Income tax (benefit) expense $ (1,790)

$ 5,248 Net (loss) income $ (505)

$ 7,533







Diluted (loss) income per common share $ (0.01)

$ 0.18







Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 42,232

47,886







Reconciliation of (loss) income before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted income, non-GAAP:





(Loss) income before income taxes, GAAP: $ (2,295)

$ 12,781 Adjustments:





Amortization expense 3,388

3,867 Business development, integration, and severance income (3,057)

(17,387) Non-cash interest expense 543

580 Cybersecurity incident 4,746

- Loss on extinguishment of debt -

3,669 Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP 3,325

3,510







Income tax expense calculated at a tax rate of 25% 831

878 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 2,494

$ 2,632







Reconciliation of diluted (loss) income per common share, GAAP to adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:





Diluted (loss) income per common share, GAAP: $ (0.01)

$ 0.18 Adjustments:





Amortization expense 0.08

0.09 Business development, integration, and severance income (0.07)

(0.41) Non-cash interest expense 0.01

0.01 Cybersecurity incident 0.11

- Loss on extinguishment of debt -

0.09 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.03)

0.05 Effect of 25% tax rate (0.03)

0.05 Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.06

$ 0.06







Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:





Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP: 42,232

47,886 Adjustments:





Effect of dilutive stock options and awards 1,306

- Effect of convertible senior notes -

(5,707) Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP 43,538

42,179

