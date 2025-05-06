The government of Albania has permitted the development of two new solar plants with capacity of 30 MW and 24 MW, respectively. Albania's Council of Ministers has given the green light to two new solar parks. The first is a 30 MW project to be located in the southwestern municipality of Fier that will be built by Tirana-based renewables company EZ-5 Energy. According to Albanian government news agency ATA, the government has set a 36 month deadline for obtaining a construction permit and commissioning. The plant is then expected to operate for 49 years. The second project is a 24 MW solar facility ...

