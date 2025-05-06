The PV-driven redox flow battery can reportedly achieve a maximum solar-to-output electricity efficiency of 3. 11% during a 36-hour period. The system incorporates a 25 cm2 heterojunction photovoltaic device and is based on a neutral pH aqueous iodine-bromine redox couple. Solar redox flow cells (SRFCs) are devices that can store electricity by harvesting sunlight via a photoelectrochemical (PE) panel. These storage devices are attracting increasing interest from scientists and research institutes and have been developed so far only at research level. Two of the biggest challenges these batteries ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...