Australia's rooftop solar market suffered a downturn in April, with about 225 MW of new capacity registered across the country for the month, down 10% compared to March. From pv magazine Australia The latest data from research firm SunWiz shows that Australian national market volumes declined in April, with 225 MW of new rooftop solar capacity installed, down 24 MW on the 248 MW installed in March 2025. SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston attributed the "substantial decrease" to an extended run of holidays and pressures associated with the recent federal election. "This year, Easter, school ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...