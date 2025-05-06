StackOne is the AI-powered platform supercharging SaaS and AI developers to build real-time enterprise integrations with unrivalled speed, scale and 5x better accuracy

Its AI integrations agent connects complex enterprise APIs in days instead of weeks; freeing product teams to focus on roadmaps and scale without sacrificing security

Used by Drata, Attensi, Localyze and more, StackOne will use the funding to advance its cutting-edge LLM, invest in R&D, deepen integrations, and continue fuelling the adoption of enterprise AI agents worldwide

StackOne the next-gen, AI-powered platform fuelling the future of enterprise AI agents and SaaS integrations has raised $20 million in a Series A round led by GV (Google Ventures). Workday Ventures, XTX Ventures, existing investors Episode 1 and Playfair, and angels from OpenAI, Deepmind, Microsoft and Mulesoft also participated.

The funding, which takes the total raised by StackOne to $24 million, will be used to continue building StackOne's state-of-the-art tool-calling LLM, invest in R&D, and further expand the number of integrations and depth of actions available in the StackOne platform.

Integrations: From features to table stakes

Software platforms live or die by how well they integrate with other tools whether it's an AI recruitment agent sourcing candidates in Workday; a SaaS security platform raising a ticket on ServiceNow; or an AI HR agent automating onboarding. Integrations are so important, they're now a top priority for 83% of B2B buyers, yet 71% of SaaS firms still take three weeks or more to launch a single connection meaning engineering teams are losing valuable time and resources, and SaaS firms are losing out on contracts.

StackOne's founders Romain Sestier (CEO) and Guillaume Lebedel (CTO) saw this first-hand during 10+ years of working together at multiple companies, building billion-dollar SaaS products for Google, Oracle and Yieldify. With the rise of AI agents demanding a new kind of integration interface, this challenge is only getting harder and while emerging standards, like Model Context Protocol (MCP), show where the market is heading, they lack the security, depth, and scalability needed for real enterprise use.

StackOne solves all of this by reinventing the way integrations are built combining a proprietary AI agent and real-time engine to give teams the speed, coverage and reliability to finally connect SaaS and AI agents to the enterprise tech stack.

AI-first and Enterprise-ready

For StackOne, AI isn't just an add-on, it's at the heart of everything it does. Normally, developers spend weeks combing through messy enterprise APIs, writing custom logic just to get a single integration to work. StackOne's proprietary AI agent takes on this heavy lifting. It automatically builds use-cases on top of even the most complex APIs, connecting AI and SaaS tools to their customers' entire tech stack in a fraction of the time, and with higher accuracy than even the most precise, leading LLMs.

Through the platform, product teams get access to 3,000+ actions on 200+ connectors instantly, from HR to CRM, ticketing, messaging, and IAM. StackOne's proprietary AI-first, enterprise-ready approach means integrations are secure and up-to-date by default, and all of this frees developers up to focus on core roadmap features and scale without sacrifice.

The new generation of future-proofed integrations

In this way, StackOne represents an entirely new generation of integration platforms. One that will finally fuel global adoption of enterprise AI Agents, and which is purpose-built to scale with even the largest organisations, while being future-proofed to stay at the forefront of AI's rapid growth. This has seen StackOne become one of the fastest-moving players in the $17.5 billion integration space, having recently surpassed 1 billion API calls, and with customers including Drata, Attensi, Localyze and more across three continents.

Compliance leader Drata recently used the platform to rapidly launch 100 integrations, while management development leader Mindtools delivered a Workday integration in record time, securing a major contract.

For today and tomorrow

StackOne is also building a growing AI developer community, including its own AI Demo Days that bring together researchers, builders, and infrastructure teams, and its own open-source contributions. This is part of StackOne's broader mission to create not just the best integration platform, but the go-to hub for the people building the future of AI-powered software.

Romain Sestier, co-founder and CEO, StackOne said: "For over a decade, Guillaume and I have felt the acute pain of integrations. We'd see teams burn months rebuilding or refusing requests and nothing on the market eased this pain. So we, alongside a super talented and passionate team, built it ourselves. StackOne doesn't just reinvent how integration platforms can and should be built with depth, accuracy and security by default but we believe AI agents are the missing piece in finally delivering enterprise-grade integrations at scale. It's the platform we'd always dreamed of, built for the AI future of SaaS, and it's a vision shared by the whole team. This shared experience has shaped a culture of innovation, collaboration and deep care for the product we're building and it shows."

Guillaume Lebedel, co-founder and CTO, StackOne said: "Integrations are now table stakes for winning and keeping customers in B2B SaaS, especially for the ever-growing swathe of AI agents. You only need to look at the rise of standards like Model Context Protocol (MCP) to see the demand, but these protocols just aren't fit for enterprise use by themselves they're a small piece of the puzzle. They lack security, accuracy and scale. They don't work with multi-tenant systems, they're too restrictive for the complex needs of big business, and they don't go deep enough. StackOne solves all of this in a single layer; one that marks the birth of a new generation of integrations platform for an AI-first world."

Luna Schmid, Partner at GV: "What impressed us most about StackOne is its ambition and clarity. Romain and Guillaume aren't building just another SaaS integration platform. They're creating infrastructure that modern software and the entire AI agent ecosystem can rely on. The depth of secure integrations, the pace of delivery, and the team's foresight into AI's future uniquely position StackOne to redefine this category."

Barbry McGann, Managing Director and SVP at Workday Ventures: "We've been impressed by how quickly and deeply StackOne integrates with complex enterprise systems and now, with their focus on agent-to-agent interoperability, they're unlocking even more powerful use cases for customers. In a space where speed and scale often trade off with reliability, compliance, and functionality, StackOne delivers all of the above in a universal layer without compromise."

About StackOne

StackOne's integration platform provides SaaS vendors and AI Agent builders with a universal interface for enterprise-grade integrations. The StackOne solution provides platforms with a simple way to connect with B2B SaaS tools. The StackOne API and AI tools provide a real-time interface for interacting with multiple platforms. Its unique real-time architecture enables powerful bi-directional integrations while protecting sensitive data. StackOne includes all that is needed to build, test, ship, and monitor integrations, with best-in-class security and privacy. The company's investors include Google Ventures, Workday Ventures, XTX Ventures, Episode 1, Playfair, as well as the founders of GitHub, Onfido, and Hofy. For more information, please visit: stackone.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250505535227/en/

Contacts:

Gina Dyce

gina@burlington.cc