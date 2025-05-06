ETH47 is a first-in-class mRNA antiviral therapy with broad-spectrum potential

The project will generate key preclinical and clinical data to validate ETH47's potential in combating a broad range of respiratory and systemic infections and via several routes of administration

Ethris GmbH, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation RNA therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that it was awarded a €10 million grant from EU4Health, the EU's largest health programme committed to a healthier European Union. The funding will support NoVir, a comprehensive project including several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate the potential of ETH47, Ethris' lead, first-in-class mRNA-based antiviral therapy. Designed as a broad-spectrum antiviral with a virus- and mutation-independent mechanism of action, ETH47 offers a promising approach for pandemic preparedness.

"The EU4Health grant is a significant validation of ETH47's pioneering approach and its potential to offer a paradigm shift in the treatment and prevention of respiratory and broader systemic infections," said Dr. Carsten Rudolph, CEO of Ethris. "ETH47's ability to act at virus entry sites, combined with its room-temperature stability and potential synergy with existing antivirals, positions it as a differentiated and scalable solution for pandemic preparedness. The funding enables us to advance ETH47's clinical development and explore its wider applications beyond respiratory conditions, to address additional critical unmet needs in high-risk populations."

The NoVir study will run from May 1, 2025, to April 31, 2027 and will include the following projects:

A clinical rhinovirus challenge study in asthmatic and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, populations at high risk for severe viral infections.

A clinical study in healthy volunteers infected with influenza to assess ETH47's antiviral efficacy.

Preclinical research exploring ETH47's protective effects against paramyxoviruses, orthomyxoviruses, coronaviridae, and bunyaviruses, including those responsible for viral hemorrhagic fevers (VHFs).

Investigation into ETH47's impact on intravaginal, ocular, and systemic infections, through multiple routes of administration, expanding its potential use beyond respiratory illnesses.

Evaluation of ETH47's ability to enhance the efficacy of existing antiviral treatments through synergistic effects.

NoVir includes collaborations with the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and Aarhus University for the preclinical research of ETH47's protective effect against different virus classes and via different infection routes. The universities' research is driven by their leading virology laboratories, which empower the project with expertise in virus systems and their replication, as well as with their established cell and animal models.

The EU4Health programme was established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is a European Union initiative aimed at strengthening Europe's healthcare systems and improving preparedness for future health crises. With a budget of €4.4 billion, it focuses on enhancing health promotion, disease prevention, crisis response, and healthcare access. The programme supports projects addressing long-term health challenges and contributes to the creation of a healthier European Union.

About ETH47

ETH47 is Ethris' first-in-class mRNA-based product candidate encoding interferon lambda (IFN?) that was developed using the company's Stabilized Non-Immunogenic mRNA (SNIMRNA) platform, and uniquely designed to be administered locally to the respiratory tract through inhalation or nasal spray using Ethris' proprietary Stabilized NanoParticle (SNaP) LNP platform. ETH47 is meant to induce a mucosal innate immune defense response at virus entry sites as well as inhibit viral replication. ETH47's versatile, virus- and mutation-independent mode of action has the potential to broadly address seasonal and emerging respiratory virus infections, including virus-driven exacerbation of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma.

About Ethris

Ethris, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has paved a new path from genes to therapeutic proteins, using its proprietary RNA and lipidoid nanoparticle technology platform to discover, design and develop innovative therapies. With more than a decade as an mRNA pioneer, Ethris is a global leader in delivering stabilized mRNAs directly to the respiratory system via optimised formulation and nebulisation technologies. The company is rapidly advancing its mRNA pipeline of immuno-modulation, protein replacement therapies, and differentiated vaccines, with the ultimate goal of improving patients' lives.

