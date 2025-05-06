TFS HealthScience Expands Collaboration with Oncomatryx for Phase Ib Trial of OMTX705 for Pancreatic Cancer

LUND, Sweden, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TFS HealthScience (TFS), a leading global Contract Research Organization (CRO), is deepening its collaboration with Oncomatryx, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting the tumor microenvironment. TFS will support a newly initiated Phase Ib clinical trial evaluating OMTX705-an anti-fibroblast activation protein antibody-drug conjugate (FAP-ADC)- in patients with advanced or metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The trial will be conducted across sites in Spain and the United States.

According to the World Cancer Research Foundation, pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest malignancies globally, accounting for more than 510,000 new cases and over 466,000 deaths annually. Despite advances in oncology, treatment options for patients with advanced or metastatic disease remain limited. The five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer continues to hover below 10%, underscoring the urgent need for new and more effective treatment options.

This Phase Ib study builds on an earlier collaboration between TFS and Oncomatryx during a Phase I trial evaluating OMTX705 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors. The promising results from that study laid the foundation for this next phase of development and exemplified the consistent performance, deep therapeutic expertise, and oncology specialization that Oncomatryx values in its continued partnership with TFS.

"Our continued collaboration with Oncomatryx reflects a shared commitment to accelerating the development of innovative therapies for challenging cancers like pancreatic adenocarcinoma," said Kris O'Brien, Vice President and Head of Oncology & Rare Diseases at TFS. "TFS brings deep therapeutic insight and operational agility to every program we support-helping to move promising science forward where it's needed most."

"We're entering an exciting new phase in the clinical development of OMTX705," said Laureano Simón, CEO of Oncomatryx. TFS has proven to be a trusted, expert partner-key to advancing our science toward patients who urgently need new options."

TFS brings over two decades of experience in oncology research, supporting clinical trials across solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and rare cancers. With a focus on agility, scientific rigor, and global reach, TFS has successfully guided numerous early-phase and late-phase oncology programs from concept to clinic. Through its long-standing partnerships, including this renewed collaboration with Oncomatryx, TFS continues to empower its partners with tailored clinical solutions-advancing science with the ultimate goal of enriching the lives of patients worldwide.

Backed by strong financial support following a €25 million fundraising round completed at the end of 2024, and with Phase I clinical data expected at major oncology conferences throughout 2025, the OMTX705 program is gaining momentum and drawing increased attention as a promising new approach for hard-to-treat tumors like pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

About TFS HealthScience

TFS HealthScience is a full-service, global Contract Research Organization (CRO) that partners with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to advance innovative treatments and improve patient outcomes. With operations across 40 countries, TFS and its strategic partners provide tailored strategic resourcing solutions and clinical development services in specialized therapeutic areas, including dermatology, internal medicine, neuroscience, oncology, and ophthalmology. Dedicated to empowering partners and enriching lives, TFS offers flexible solutions that combine global reach with the agility and responsiveness of a mid-sized CRO.

For more information, visit www.tfscro.com.

About Oncomatryx

Oncomatryx has developed a proprietary Antibody-Drug Conjugates platform that targets Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts in the microenvironment of metastatic solid tumors.

Oncomatryx pioneering ADCs against immunosuppressive CADs are developed in collaboration with prestigious universities, hospitals, and research centers in the USA and Europe.

Phase I clinical results of OMTX705, a novel ADC targeting Fibroblast activation Protein (FAP) in Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts, will be presented at major oncology conferences along 2025.

For more information, visit www.oncomatryx.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626111/TFS_HealthScience__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tfs-healthscience-expands-collaboration-with-oncomatryx-for-phase-ib-trial-of-omtx705-for-pancreatic-cancer-302446076.html