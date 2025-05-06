Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06
[06.05.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.05.25
IE00BN4GXL63
13,286,600.00
EUR
0
128,668,290.87
9.6841
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.05.25
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
980,767.41
97.2984
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.05.25
IE00BMQ5Y557
277,600.00
EUR
0
30,549,284.74
110.0479
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.05.25
IE00BMDWWS85
47,685.00
USD
0
5,561,446.80
116.6289
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
|
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.05.25
IE00BN0T9H70
52,876.00
GBP
0
5,993,733.85
113.3545
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.05.25
IE00BKX90X67
54,738.00
EUR
0
5,876,625.88
107.3592
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.05.25
IE00BKX90W50
12,996.00
CHF
0
1,260,510.40
96.9922
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.05.25
IE000L1I4R94
68,953.00
USD
0
756,459.82
10.9707
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.05.25
IE000LJG9WK1
1,897,712.00
GBP
0
18,994,923.25
10.0094
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.05.25
IE000JL9SV51
370,471.00
USD
0
4,130,360.47
11.1489
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.05.25
IE000BQ3SE47
3,710,547.00
SEK
0
395,439,116.30
106.5717
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.05.25
IE000LSFKN16
636,306.00
SEK
0
6,359,237.68
9.9940
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.05.25
IE000LH4DDC2
272,747.00
SEK
0
2,897,530.16
10.6235
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.05.25
IE000WXLHR76
955,673.00
SEK
0
10,128,036.91
10.5978
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.05.25
IE000P7C7930
37,990.00
SEK
0
410,227.90
10.7983
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.05.25
IE000061JZE2
901,028.00
SEK
0
9,837,429.09
10.9180
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.05.25
IE0002A3VE77
700,000.00
EUR
0
7,837,614.91
11.1966