SunPower has regained Nasdaq compliance and posted its first quarterly profit in four years, but the results remain unaudited. The company had received a deficiency notice for failing to meet listing requirements. From pv magazine USA SunPower received an expected deficiency notification from Nasdaq indicating that it was not in compliance with the stock market's listing rules. Its noncompliance was due to its failure to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K to the US Security Exchange Commission (SEC). SunPower now has until June 27 to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing ...

