Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Massives Angebotsdefizit: Eric Sprott greift bei DIESEM Silberwert zu - und keiner spricht darüber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869761 | ISIN: US3635761097 | Ticker-Symbol: GAH
Tradegate
06.05.25 | 11:04
295,10 Euro
-0,34 % -1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
293,10295,2011:36
293,10294,6011:36
PR Newswire
06.05.2025 09:30 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Türkiye-based Aspera

Finanznachrichten News

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Istanbul, Türkiye-based Aspera Sigorta ve Reasürans Brokerligi A.S. (Aspera). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Aspera is an insurance and reinsurance brokerage firm specializing in clients operating in sectors including energy & power, industrial property, financial lines, construction, and aviation & space. Founding partner Evrim Özkoç and the broking team will remain with the business under the direction of Gündüz Tezel, head of Gallagher's operations in Türkiye.

"Aspera is a highly regarded firm whose market expertise will enhance our existing brokerage capabilities in Türkiye," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Evrim and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations




Media: Paul Day, Senior Media Relations Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]




630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.