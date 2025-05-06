Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Türkiye-based Aspera

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Istanbul, Türkiye-based Aspera Sigorta ve Reasürans Brokerligi A.S. (Aspera). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Aspera is an insurance and reinsurance brokerage firm specializing in clients operating in sectors including energy & power, industrial property, financial lines, construction, and aviation & space. Founding partner Evrim Özkoç and the broking team will remain with the business under the direction of Gündüz Tezel, head of Gallagher's operations in Türkiye.

"Aspera is a highly regarded firm whose market expertise will enhance our existing brokerage capabilities in Türkiye," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Evrim and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

