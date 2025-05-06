Anzeige
06.05.2025 09:57 Uhr
Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC (IQCT LN) 
Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s) 
06-May-2025 / 09:25 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC 
DEALING DATE: 05-May-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.0841 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1017783 
CODE: IQCT LN 
ISIN: LU2037748345 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU2037748345 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     IQCT LN 
LEI Code:   5493004ZDNQO27QH8R39 
Sequence No.: 386530 
EQS News ID:  2131012 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2131012&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2025 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
