Bioz, Inc.: Accumax Unlocks Citation Visibility and Expands Reach Through Bioz Partnership

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Bioz, Inc., a leader in AI-powered scientific literature analysis and product validation, is proud to highlight the successful adoption of Bioz Badges by Accumax Lab Devices, a global manufacturer of high-precision liquid handling instruments and laboratory solutions. This partnership marks a pivotal step forward for Accumax, providing researchers with easy access to real publication data while equipping the company with essential tools to track and leverage scientific citations.

Bioz Prime Badge

Bioz Prime Badge on the Accumax Website

Before implementing Bioz, Accumax lacked a streamlined solution for showcasing product-specific citations and understanding how researchers engage with their published work. With Bioz Prime Badges now live across Accumax's product webpages, the company has introduced a powerful new way to display trusted, peer-reviewed data directly where customers make purchasing decisions.

In addition to their website integration, Accumax has launched dedicated product listings on Bioz.com, enabling the brand to reach a broader global audience of researchers actively seeking validated lab products. This dual presence is helping bridge the gap between discovery and application, building trust with users through transparency and scientific credibility.

"The visibility we now have into how our products are cited and used in research is a game-changer," said Aanak Goswami, Global Marketing & Communication Lead at Accumax Lab Devices. "Bioz has empowered us to not only highlight our impact within the scientific community, but also to connect more effectively with researchers who value real-world validation. It's a powerful step forward for our brand."

"Accumax is a great example of how Bioz Badges and listings can transform the digital experience for both suppliers and scientists," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "By bringing citation data front and center, Accumax is making it easier for researchers to trust and select products."

Together, Bioz and Accumax are making scientific evidence more accessible and actionable by accelerating research and empowering better-informed product decisions worldwide.

About Bioz



Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Accumax

Accumax Lab Devices Pvt. Ltd is a globally recognized manufacturer of liquid handling systems and benchtop equipment. Founded with the mission of simplifying lab workflows, Accumax offers a comprehensive range of products including micropipettes, bioprocess single use solutions, lab plastic consumables and benchtop equipment, all engineered to meet the demanding needs of modern research and diagnostics. With a presence in over 130 countries, Accumax serves diverse industries including life sciences, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, and academic research. The company's commitment to excellence is reflected in its certifications, user-centric product design, and continuous investment in R&D.

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

