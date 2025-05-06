Scientists in Thailand have assessed which technology between PV, wind, or piezoelectric energy is better for powering street lighting and have found solar is the winning tech, as it proved both economically and technologically feasible. Researchers from Thailand's King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang have conducted a feasibility investigation for a nano-grid-based street lighting system and have found that PV should be the preferred energy source for the proposed system configuration. They investigated the system as if powered by either PV, wind, or piezoelectric sheets and tested ...

