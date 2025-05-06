Accel leads investment in Recraft's fast-growing AI-native design platform empowering creative teams to deliver high-quality, brand-consistent design at speed.

Recraft Inc., the only AI-powered design platform providing image generation with true brand consistency, today announced it has raised a $30M Series B funding round led by Accel with participation from Madrona Ventures, and existing investors Khosla Ventures, Nat Friedman, Elad Gil and RTP Global. The funding coincides with the launch of Advanced Style Creation and Controls, offering creative teams more ways to explore, develop, and scale unique brand styles with consistent, high-quality imagery.

With more than 4 million users, Recraft is in hyper-growth mode, experiencing 10X expansion in just two years and a 700% increase in user adoption over the last year. Designers, marketers, and product teams at companies like Amazon, NVIDIA, Salesforce, and Uber rely on Recraft to deliver creativity, quality, and efficiency at scale.

Today's GenAI design tools are helpful for inspiration and prototyping, but they lack the complete control creative teams need to work within brand constraints and align outputs with their vision. Recraft addresses this challenge with a platform powered by its proprietary model, purpose-built for creative professionals: Recraft V3, a first-of-its-kind model offering image generation of any size or text length, and precise control over the placement and appearance of visual elements.

The major update to Recraft's already powerful style creation and control capabilities empowers designers to achieve greater creative freedom and consistency across their brand visuals. With these new Advanced Style Creation and Controls, creative teams can explore limitless style options and customize images with greater precision, ensuring their brand's unique look is consistently maintained at scale.

Explore limitless styles with the infinite style library: ready-to-use, unique brand styles across a range of types, from photorealistic to illustrative, to kickstart ideas for your next project.

Remix styles from Recraft with your own images to create something uniquely yours, with precision and production-quality output.

"GenAI has pushed the boundaries of what's possible with design, but for creative professionals working at the break-neck speed of today, velocity means little without quality and control," said Anna Veronika Dorogush, CEO and founder of Recraft. "Recraft was built with one core idea: AI should amplify creativity, not compromise it. With this funding, we're doubling down on our commitment to creative teams, providing the tools they need to stay on-brand and scale quickly."

Professional-Grade Tools for AI Design

The foundation of Recraft's generative AI capabilities is Recraft V3, the first model with positioning control that allows teams to place logos, characters, or products precisely where they need to be, without requiring workarounds or manual edits. For more than five months, Recraft V3 topped global leaderboards and it remains one of the strongest models on the market today. Recraft's API is used by enterprises and companies that need high-quality image generation at scale to build visuals for ads, marketing, presentations, or websites.

Recraft's user base is driven by demand from creative teams and professional designers looking to replace stock imagery, accelerate concept development, and generate assets on-brand and on-demand. Recraft helps them:

Execute marketing campaigns with visuals for presentations, websites, social media posts, advertising, brochures, and posters

Develop logos and brand identity

Create product icons for UX design

Tell creative stories through illustrative storyboards

Mock up designs for print packaging

What's Next for Recraft

The funding will enable Recraft to iterate on its industry-leading model, expand go-to-market efforts to meet increasing demand, and develop new offerings that provide brands with greater control over their visual identity.

"Anna and the Recraft team are closing the gap between creativity and consistency for design professionals that need to move fast, design at scale, and can't afford to compromise on control," said Zhenya Loginov, Partner at Accel. The team has already gained significant traction in the creative community thanks to Recraft V3, the proprietary model that's setting a new quality standard in the image generation space and outperforming competitors' models. We're delighted to be partnering with Recraft as they continue to innovate and allow professional designers to focus on what they do best: creating."

About Recraft

Recraft is the generative AI design platform built for business. Powered by its proprietary model, Recraft V3, Recraft delivers on-brand, high-quality visuals at scale giving product, marketing, and creative teams the tools they need to move fast without losing control. Learn more at recraft.ai.

