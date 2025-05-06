Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:

ISIN Name

DK0061295441 NORDFYNS BANK

Nordfyns Bank A/S has been given observation status, as Nordfyns Bank A/S and Fynske Bank A/S have entered into an agreement to merge with Fynske Bank A/S as the continuing entity.

According to rule 4.1 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment.

We refer to the announcement published by the company on 6 May 2025.

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33