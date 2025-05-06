Aamal Company reported a strong start to 2025, with ongoing delivery of its strategy while navigating dynamic market conditions. In Q125 the company recorded year-on-year growth in revenue and total net profit of 6.8% and 8.3%, respectively, to QAR580.3m and QAR101.8m. Aamal sustained its financial strength, reducing gearing by 0.33pp to 0.89%. The robust performance in the quarter means the company it is on track to achieve our FY25 estimates. The continued development of Qatar's liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacity expansion projects and focus on non-oil sectors, through the Third National Development Strategy, is positive for both Qatar's economic growth and Aamal's long-term growth prospects. We maintain our previous estimates, as well as our valuation of QAR1.22/share, which represents c 45% upside to the current share price. For more information on Aamal please see our April 2025 initiation note.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...