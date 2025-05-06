In its latest monthly column for pv magazine, IEA PVPS provides a comprehensive overview of the recently released edition of the "Dual Land Use for Agriculture and Solar Power Production: Overview and Performance of Agrivoltaic Systems" report. The 91-page handbook was developed by IEA PVPS Task 13. A new report from the IEA PVPS Task 13, titled "Dual Land Use for Agriculture and Solar Power Production: Overview and Performance of Agrivoltaic Systems," lays out a compelling vision for how solar energy and agriculture can not only coexist but thrive together. With the increasing pressure to decarbonize ...

