MemryX Enters Strategic Partnership with National Semiconductor Hub of Saudi Arabia to Accelerate the Development and Deployment of Artificial Intelligence

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MemryX Inc., a leading provider of AI accelerators for edge devices, has joined the National Semiconductor Hub (NSH) of Saudi Arabia. This strategic partnership brings increased development and customer support within Saudi Arabia, expanding MemryX development engineering and customer reach across the Middle East.

The NSH was launched less than one year ago to bring in fabless semiconductor development to support the ambitious Vision 2030 project. The Kingdom is currently driving innovation on mass scale prioritizing innovation, technology, and sustainability. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a critical pillar for this modernization, providing residents improved safety, security, convenience, and real-time information.

"We are excited to welcome MemryX to the National Semiconductor Hub and recognize their unique value in empowering the next generation of AI developers," said Dr. Naveed Sherwani, Chairman of the NSH. "Their commitment to accelerating the deployment of Edge AI using a very accessible and scalable platform aligns closely with our vision of fostering a vibrant, innovation-driven talent ecosystem in the Kingdom."

MemryX's growth in the Kingdom is also supported by strategic investors including NEOM Investment Fund (NIF), whose backing enables the development of frontier technologies critical to powering NEOM's next-generation digital infrastructure.

"Our investment in MemryX marks another pivotal step toward realizing NEOM's vision of an AI-native, energy-efficient future. It also reflects our commitment to backing transformative, next-generation technologies that will define the next era of intelligent digital infrastructure. Through our partnership with MemryX, a stellar fabless innovator - we're accelerating the deployment of advanced computing at scale while laying the groundwork for a new digital economy," said Majid Mufti, CEO of NIF.

"Saudi Arabia is making unprecedented investment on an unprecedented scale and brings immense opportunity for the development and proliferation of Edge AI. We are excited to play a key role in the ambitious plans for Vision 2030. As a key partner of the NSH, we look forward to growing our development teams and product scale in the Kingdom," said Keith Kressin, CEO of MemryX.

MemryX employees based in Riyadh will be key contributors to developing leading AI technologies. They will also support MemryX intention to be a key supplier of AI semiconductors and software for the Kingdom's technology growth. MemryX is currently hiring critical talent for multiple open positions in Riyadh including chip designers, software developers, and customer support.

MemryX is committed to accelerating the mass adoption of Edge AI by delivering scalable, high-performance solutions enhancing everyday life across multiple industries. As it deepens its engagement with Saudi Arabia's growing tech ecosystem, MemryX will enable local partners to develop competitive AI applications while fostering talent development and technology advancements. With the launch of its new Riyadh office, MemryX is taking a pivotal step toward helping create an exciting future in the Kingdom powered by advanced AI technology.

About MemryX Inc.

MemryX Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that designs edge AI processing solutions powered by a proprietary compute-at-memory technology and dataflow architecture. By combining high performance and accuracy with low system power, MemryX solutions cater to various industries, including transportation, IoT, and a wide range of industrial and consumer applications.

Media Contact:

Roger Peene

Email: roger.peene@memryx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503752/memryx_logo_cmyk_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/memryx-enters-strategic-partnership-with-national-semiconductor-hub-of-saudi-arabia-to-accelerate-the-development-and-deployment-of-artificial-intelligence-302446598.html