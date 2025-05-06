Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Interim report Q1: A satisfactory start to the year in the current market climate

January - March 2025

Net sales increased by 10% and amounted to SEK 828 (751) million

Organic growth amounted to 11 (-21) %

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 21 (24) million with a margin of 2.5 (3.2) %

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -29 (51) million

Earnings per share for the period before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.06 (-0.26)

- The first quarter, which is seasonally weak, has also been characterized by continued low general market activity in most of our areas. However, we are seeing more and more signs that the Swedish market is developing in a positive direction, especially in the Foundation Sweden segment, where sales increased sharply during the quarter. The Group grew organically by 11 percent during the quarter, with Foundation Sweden being the driving factor. Our streamlining efforts and increased focus on productivity improvements are yielding results, and we are generally satisfied with the quarter in the current market climate, says Andreas Christoffersson, CEO Nordisk Bergteknik AB.

The interim report is attached in its entirety to this press release and on the company's website: https://nordiskbergteknik.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

A presentation with comments on the report is available on the company's website:

https://nordiskbergteknik.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

This is information that Nordisk Bergteknik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted, through the care of the contact persons below, for publication on 6 May 2025 at 07:45 CEST.

About Nordisk Bergteknik

Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.