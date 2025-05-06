MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06
06 May 2025
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
In accordance with UKLR 6.4.9R, MIGO Opportunities Trust plc announces that Caroline Gulliver, a non-executive Director, SID and Chair of the Audit Committee of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc with effect from 15 May 2025.
