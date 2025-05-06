Anzeige
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06

06 May 2025

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.9R, MIGO Opportunities Trust plc announces that Caroline Gulliver, a non-executive Director, SID and Chair of the Audit Committee of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc with effect from 15 May 2025.

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 709 8732


