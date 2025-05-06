Ambea AB: Ambea's interim report January - March 2025

Entry into Finnish market enables increased Nordic growth

CEO comments:

After the end of the quarter, we completed the acquisition of Validia in Finland, making us the only care provider with a strong presence in the four largest Nordic countries.

The need for qualitative and sustainable care is increasing across the Nordic region. During the quarter, we opened a total of six new care units with a total of 33 care places and signed rental contracts for four additional care units with a total of 15 care places, all in Nytida and Stendi.

Vardaga has signed a contract to increase capacity by 30 beds and decided to open a previously completed nursing home in the third quarter of 2025.

Stendi reported continued stable occupancy and new long-term contracts that contribute to future growth.

Altiden in Denmark is now entering a new phase as the new Elderly Care Reform will become effective on 1 July 2025, opening for more start-up units under own management.

Nytida welcomes the new Social Services Act that will become effective in summer 2025 and is actively preparing to help municipalities in its implementation. After the end of the quarter, we announced an acquisition in Sweden encompassing care units for both Vardaga and Nytida.

Ambea is well positioned to help society with more new care places, and the acquisition of Validia offers us access to a new market with good growth potential. We continue to seek new opportunities for growth in all markets to consistently achieve our annual growth target, while also achieving our other financial targets.

First quarter January - March

Net sales rose 5 per cent to SEK 3,644 million (3,484). Organic growth was 4 per cent, acquired/divested growth was 2 per cent, and currency/calendar effect was -1 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA, which excludes items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 307 million (279), representing a margin of 8.4 per cent (8.0).

Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 30 million and refer to transaction costs related to the acquisition of Validia in Finland.

EBITA amounted to SEK 277 million (279), representing a margin of 7.6 per cent (8.0).

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 264 million (256), representing a margin of 7.2 per cent (7.3).

Profit for the period totalled SEK 116 million (111).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.39 (1.25) before dilution and SEK 1.39 (1.25) after dilution.

Cash conversion totalled 70.0 per cent (97.8).

Free cash flow totalled SEK 262 million (414).

This disclosure contains information that Ambea is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 06-05-2025 07:00 CET.

Ambea is Scandinavia's leading competence-based care company. Ambea has over 38,000 employees who are creating a good life for more than 16,000 care receivers in our 1,000 units across the Nordics. We aim to be the quality leader in all that we do and our vision is to make the world a better place, one person at a time. Ambeas head office is located in Solna, Sweden. Ambea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.