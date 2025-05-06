OssDsign AB: OssDsign AB (publ) publishes Q1 2025 interim report

Strong growth and best operating result ever

OssDsign AB (publ) announces that the interim report for Q1 2025 is now available as a PDF on the company's website www.ossdsign.com/reports . A PDF version is also attached to this press release.

The Q1 2025 results will also be presented at an investor webcast today May 6th at 11:00 CET. The webcast can be accessed via the following link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/ossdsign/q1-2025/ or via the OssDsign website.

The first quarter in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 44,493 (27,029), which translates to a growth of 65% compared to the first quarter of 2024 or 60% at constant exchange rates

Gross margin of 96,4% compared to 93.7% in the same quarter in the previous year.

Adjusted EBIT of TSEK -5,563 (-12,034) is the best operating result achieved in the history of OssDsign.

In Q1 the new warrant program was transferred to participants. The LTIP costs amounted to appr MSEK -7, which increased operating expenses for the quarter. As this is considered a non-operational one-off cost, the company will report an Adjusted EBIT as an alternative performance measure, excluding LTIP related costs.

Excluding the LTIP related costs, operating expenses were marginally higher than Q1 2024 and considerably lower than Q4. Even including the LTIP costs, operating expenses were only marginally higher than Q4. Sales variable costs were on par with Q4, despite higher sales in the quarter.

EBIT of TSEK -12,697 (-12,034).

Loss after taxes amounted to TSEK 14,577 (11,148).

Earnings per share stable at SEK -0.1 (-0.1).

Cash flow from operating activities of TSEK -25,874 (-28,203) was also negatively affected by the LTIP warrant transfer (MSEK -7), but to an even greater extent by the payment of year-end bonuses (MSEK -10.6). Adjusting for the total impact of those quarter specific cash outflows, the underlying trend remains positive with an adjusted cash flow from operating activities of TSEK -8,267, largely in line with the previous two quarters.

Significant events during the first quarter

OssDsign reached its target of 300 patients enrolled in the prospective spinal fusion registry PROPEL.

Significant events after the end of the first quarter

24-month follow up data from the clinical study of OssDsign Catalyst showed 100% spinal fusion.

Groundbreaking study highlighted enhanced bone formation with novel silicate-containing synthetic bone grafts.

OssDsign announced CEO transition planned for the second half of 2025.





