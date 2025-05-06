Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced its entrance into the UK Programs business and appointed Rob Munden as Head of Programs, UK.

"This move further rounds out our capabilities in the UK and Europe, and reflects our long-term strategy to expand our business beyond our traditional large customers to the small and midsized businesses that are so vital to our region," said Mark Walker, Head of National Business, UK, at BHSI. "With Rob at the helm, we look forward to building a robust Programs business in the UK and throughout Europe."

In his new role, Rob will be responsible for building and leading BHSI's Programs business in the UK, drawing on the company's underwriting expertise across property, casualty, marine, executive professional lines and accident health insurance. He will also be supporting BHSI's European businesses as we develop our Program capabilities across Europe. He comes to BHSI with 30 years of insurance industry experience, exceptional knowledge of the Programs space and strong MGA relationships. Prior to BHSI, he was most recently Chief Executive Officer of a specialist MGA. Rob is based in London and can be reached at Rob.Munden@bhspecialty.com.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

