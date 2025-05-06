Joint customers can now achieve seamless, privacy-conscious data activation to improve digital advertising campaign performance and measurement across channels

The Trade Desk, the global advertising technology leader, today announced that it has launched European Unified ID (EUID) on Snowflake Marketplace to help joint customers activate more targeted digital advertising campaigns. EUID is an open-source, industry-wide identity solution that enables advertisers to build holistic, cross-channel digital advertising campaigns based on authenticated data.

"Our collaboration with The Trade Desk will enable brands to access EUID through our easy, connected and trusted platform, giving them greater flexibility around how they activate and measure cross-channel digital advertising campaigns. If your customer data is in Snowflake, we want to make it as easy as possible for you to use EUID," said David Fisher, Industry Principal, Media and Entertainment EMEA at Snowflake.

The Trade Desk and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, are working together to enable brands and advertisers to leverage the functionality and benefits of EUID within Snowflake, allowing ads to be more precisely delivered to the right audiences, while also ensuring that they can retain total control of their customer data using Snowflake's secure and governed platform. This collaboration builds on the existing availability of The Trade Desk's Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) identity framework on the Snowflake Marketplace. Simon Data, the enterprise CDP built for modern marketers, is the first partner to use the Snowflake EUID integration.

"Our expanded collaboration with Snowflake marks a significant step forward for transparent, data-driven advertising," said Paula Bacariza Perez, GM of Data Partnerships EMEA, The Trade Desk."As the industry moves toward a more privacy-centric, open, interoperable approach, the availability of EUID on Snowflake Marketplace enables advertisers to seamlessly discover audiences and connect with data across channels on the open internet, simplifying first-party data activation, enhancing audience targeting and delivering clearer campaign insights."

