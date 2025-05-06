Disrupting an enterprise software category long ruled by giants, Schmidt earns top industry recognition ahead of SaaSiest 2025

Kodiak Hub, an AI-powered supplier relationship management (SRM) platform, today announced that CEO Malin Schmidt is nominated for SaaSiest CEO of the Year, a peer-voted honor spotlighting the most visionary and impactful leaders in European Software as a Service (SaaS).

Schmidt is one of four finalists selected by the SaaSiest CEO Network, an invite-only community of SaaS leaders across the European region. The award celebrates founders and executives who've scaled high-growth businesses while contributing meaningfully to the broader SaaS ecosystem.

As CEO of Kodiak Hub, Schmidt is redefining SRM-a space long dominated by legacy suites-with an AI-powered platform that helps companies make faster, smarter decisions so they can drive performance, consistency and real-world impact. Under her leadership, Kodiak has expanded into the U.S. market with $12 million in funding, fueling the company's expansion and growth across its manufacturing, industrial and food beverage customer base.

"We built Kodiak Hub to help businesses navigate global supply chains, enabling smarter buying decisions in a very turbulent global trade landscape," said Malin Schmidt, CEO of Kodiak Hub. "Being named alongside Europe's top SaaS leaders validates the impact we're making and pushes us to keep raising the bar on how companies stay competitive in their markets and drive top-line growth."

Kodiak Hub uses AI and automation to help procurement teams make sense of scattered supplier data, automate tasks like intake and qualification, track performance in real time and provide clear recommendations to reduce risk and move faster.

The winner will be announced live on May 6th at SaaSiest 2025 in Malmö, Sweden. As part of the event, Schmidt will lead a keynote session onstage titled: "The CEO's Guide to Cracking the Enterprise Code".

About Kodiak Hub

Kodiak Hub, founded in 2016, operating across Europe Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is a provider of a cloud-based Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) SaaS empowering global procurement teams to source smarter powering sustainable supplier relationships.

Kodiak Hub offers a modular suite of SRM solutions that teams can plug n' play and an end-to-end platform that enables buyers, category managers, and procurement teams to drive operational, tactical and strategic business value. With features like automated supplier intake and qualification, performance monitoring, and management, and buyer-supplier innovation, Kodiak Hub transforms how teams manage supplier relationships. Teams that use Kodiak Hub power Performance, Predictability, and Purpose in global supply chains.

