Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.: Safety Demands an Answer--The Chinese Brand Chery Responds with Dual Extreme Tests

WUHU, China, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 25, during the 2025 Chery International Business Conference, Chery conducted two extreme safety tests on its flagship TIGGO9 CSH from the TIGGO family: a dual-vehicle 100% full-frontal collision challenge and a high-speed spiral rollover challenge. Through scientifically designed, standardized recreation of extreme scenarios, TIGGO9 CSH demonstrated Chery's benchmark approach to the essential question of safety.

In the first test, two TIGGO9 CSH vehicles collided head-on at 56 km/h each-a scenario with higher kinetic energy than traditional static barrier tests, accurately replicating real-world crash speeds. Upon impact, the front crumple zones absorbed energy efficiently, while airbags deployed precisely to protect occupants. Post-crash inspections confirmed zero deformation in the A/B pillars, intact survival space in the cabin, immediate door unlock and hazard light activation, and no fuel system leakage.

Subsequently, TIGGO9 CSH underwent a high-speed spiral rollover at 68 km/h, launching off a single-side ramp to complete a 180-degree mid-air rotation before falling from a 1.1-meter height. Despite the violent impact, the passenger compartment remained structurally intact with no deformation of the A/B/C pillars. The worry-free battery system cut power within milliseconds without leakage, while all curtain airbags deployed, seatbelt pre-tensioners activated, and both the hazard lights and emergency rescue system were automatically engaged. This test simultaneously simulated dual challenges: kinetic impact and structural deformation.

At a key stage in the evolution of new energy vehicle safety, these two extreme tests do more than validate TIGGO9 CSH's performance-they mark a breakthrough in traditional safety standards. Chery has set a new benchmark by creating a quantifiable, repeatable, and all-scenario safety verification model for the entire industry.

It is worth noting that the dual-vehicle collision and rollover tests are integral parts of Chery Super Hybrid (CSH)'s Global Safety Verification Program. As Chery's core technology brand, CSH is preparing to launch a series of "Conquer the Extremes" tests worldwide. These tests will simulate extreme driving scenarios, ranging from dune rollovers and upstream river surges to ice-covered summit challenges, all designed to transform what was once considered 'impossible in automotive safety' into CSH's proven capabilities. Through publicly demonstrated extreme challenges, Chery is actualizing its vision of "Uncompromising Safety. Now for Everyone." - evolving from concept into tangible, value-driven technological inclusivity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680248/20250506_134240.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safety-demands-an-answerthe-chinese-brand-chery-responds-with-dual-extreme-tests-302447066.html