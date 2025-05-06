Rooftop and small-scale ground mounted solar systems in Ireland have set a new monthly record for electricity production, generating a total of 66 GWh of electricity in April. So far, in 2025 just over 137 GWh of electricity has come from distributed solar systems. At a total of 66 GWh, Ireland's small-scale solar output during the month of April was enough to power the monthly average demand of around 188,000 Irish homes. This April output is estimated to be worth more than €15 million ($17 million) and sets a new monthly record for small-scale solar electricity production. March's total small-scale ...

