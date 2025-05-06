The European PV trade body said new PV installations reached 597 GW in 2024, with global cumulative PV capacity reaching 2. 2 GW. The world may add up to 655 GW of new PV capacity this year, according to the Global Market Outlook for Solar Power 2025-2029 report published by the European PV association SolarPower Europe. If confirmed, this result would represent a 10% growth compared to 2024, when around 597 GW of new PV systems were deployed worldwide, with global cumulative PV capacity reaching 2. 2 GW at the end of December. The association presented three different scenarios for 2025: the ...

