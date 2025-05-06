Momcozy, a trusted name in maternity and baby care, will participate in Toys Baby Milano from May 4-5, 2025, in Milan, Italy. This participation represents its official entry into the Italian market, strengthening its presence in a key region and reinforcing its commitment to supporting mothers with high-quality, reliable solutions at every stage of motherhood.

As Italy's premier B2B trade fair dedicated to toys, baby products, stationery, gifts, and festive decorations, Toys Baby Milano is recognized as a key gateway into both the Italian and broader European maternity and baby care markets.

At the event, Momcozy will showcase its full range of innovative maternity and baby care products-including hands-free breast pumps, postpartum recovery aids, and infant care essentials-highlighting its commitment to comfort, efficiency, and thoughtful design for mothers.

Among the highlights are the Mobile Flow and Mobile Style Hands-Free Breast Pumps, designed to offer mothers greater freedom and flexibility by eliminating the limitations of traditional pumping. The S12 Pro Hands-Free Breast Pump will also be showcased, known for its superior wearability and performance, catering to the demands of modern motherhood. In the area of postpartum recovery, Momcozy will introduce the Maternova One-Piece Belly Band, providing critical support for mothers during the healing process. For infant care, the KleanPal Pro Baby Bottle Washer will be featured, simplifying and improving hygiene routines for busy families. Complementing these offerings, the Jelly Strip Support Nursing Bra will highlight Momcozy's attention to daily comfort and functional design in breastfeeding apparel.

Through this diverse product presentation, Momcozy aims to demonstrate its holistic approach to maternal and infant care, offering solutions that empower mothers with greater ease, confidence, and well-being.

Momcozy's entry into Italy marks a key step in its European growth, following strong online success in markets like Germany, the UK, France, and Spain. Now expanding its offline presence, the brand aims to make its trusted products more accessible to Italian families.

At Toys Baby Milano, Momcozy will showcase its innovations, build partnerships, and reinforce its mission as the "Cozy Reformer" setting new standards in comfort, care, and design for mothers across Europe.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has become a leader in the FemTech industry, offering innovative products that support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. Known for its groundbreaking wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products, Momcozy has redefined maternal care and comfort for modern mothers. Loved by over 3.5 million mothers in 60 countries, Momcozy's products are available on major retail platforms such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon, as well as on their official website. To learn more, visit www.momcozy.com.

Contacts:

Phoebe xiao, pr@momcozy.com