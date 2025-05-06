Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTC: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce its participation in the exclusive RDK Tech Summit 2025, taking place May 6-7 at the Hilton London Syon Park in the United Kingdom. This invitation-only event brings together global RDK licensees and member companies to explore cutting-edge innovations in broadband and video technologies. (rdkcentral.com)

As a proud member of the RDK community, Edgewater Wireless is aligned with the mission of delivering advanced, standardized software solutions to accelerate broadband and video innovation. At the summit, Edgewater will update industry leaders on recent developments with its Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing powered semiconductor solutions for residential Wi-Fi applications, enabling multiple, in-band concurrent links within a single Wi-Fi radio. This approach drives substantial latency, throughput, and performance improvements delivering 7 to 18 times the efficiency of traditional single-channel Wi-Fi architectures. Edgewater is redefining the economics of Wi-Fi.

"Edgewater Wireless is excited to be part of the RDK ecosystem, where collaboration and openness drive real-world innovation," said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. "RDK-B is already enabling leading service providers to better manage and optimize broadband gateways and residential Wi-Fi experiences a perfect fit for our Spectrum Slicing technology."

RDK-B, the broadband-specific version of RDK, is deployed by major service providers worldwide to standardize and manage connected devices across millions of homes. With a growing ecosystem of over 600 technology companies, the RDK community includes leading operators like Comcast, Liberty Global, Vodafone, and Deutsche Telekom, aiming to deliver the next generation of connected home experiences. Edgewater Wireless invites RDK Tech Summit attendees to meet with company executives during the event to discuss strategic collaboration, product integration, or investment opportunities.

Please contact your Edgewater Wireless representative to schedule a meeting with our executive team at the RDK Tech Summit 2025.

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

For everyone, everywhere.

Edgewater Wireless (edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative Spectrum Slicing technology, transforming Wi-Fi performance for residential and enterprise markets. Our advanced Wi-Fi silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing deliver unparalleled economic value by enhancing network efficiency, reducing congestion, and improving quality of service for service providers and their customers. With 26 granted patents, Edgewater's Multi-Channel, Spectrum Slicing technology is redefining the economics of Wi-Fi, enabling service providers to maximize their infrastructure investments while delivering next-generation performance today.

Edgewater's physical layer Spectrum Slicing allows a frequency band to be divided or sliced, enabling more radios to operate efficiently within the same spectrum. Think of Spectrum Slicing as upgrading from a single-lane road to a multi-lane highway, dramatically increasing capacity and throughput, regardless of Wi-Fi technology. A recently completed Proof of Concept (PoC) with a major Tier 1 Service Provider demonstrated 7 to 18 times performance gains in 75% of homes surveyed, with the most significant improvements seen in homes with the highest device density. Spectrum Slicing enhances user experience by optimizing spectrum usage and drives down operational costs, unlocking new revenue opportunities for service providers in residential and enterprise deployments.

For more information about Edgewater Wireless and its innovative Wi-Fi solutions, visit edgewaterwireless.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless' actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:

Edgewater Wireless:

Andrew Skafel, President and CEO

E: andrews@edgewaterwireless.com

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations

E: ir@edgewaterwireless.com

T: +1.416.479.9547