First-of-its-kind unified approach to AppSec training offers practical hands-on labs and new range exercises that mirror real-world development scenarios

New holistic AppSec solution helps cyber leaders and practitioners prove and improve their cyber capabilities

Immersive, the leader in people-centric cybersecurity, today announced the launch of AppSec Range Exercises, expanding its AppSec solution beyond hands-on labs to help cyber leaders and practitioners prove and improve their capabilities as part of a holistic cyber readiness program. The new product offers range exercises for Engineering, AppSec and DevSecOps teams to embed security into workflows, reduce friction, and ignite secure development practices at scale.

Enterprises face mounting pressure to improve application security, but legacy developer training fails to meet the speed and complexity of modern software development. Without relevant, continuous, and measurable training, Engineering and AppSec leaders struggle to prove or improve secure coding practices or assess their teams' readiness to prevent vulnerabilities across the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Last year, 90% of organizations suffered a breach-and most blamed the cybersecurity skills gap, according to the World Economic Forum. Immersive AppSec Range Exercises address such skills gaps.

How Immersive AppSec Range Exercises Work

AppSec Range Exercises simulate real-world workflows within a realistic software development lifecycle. Teams collaborate to triage, assign, fix, and verify vulnerabilities in a live application. Through realistic, engaging, and continuous training, Immersive helps VPs of engineering and heads of AppSec remove barriers to develop security skills across their teams and drive adoption at scale.

The hands-on labs provide practical coding challenges that expose genuine vulnerabilities, while range exercises simulate real-world remediation scenarios that foster collaboration under high-pressure conditions. Teams and individuals not only exercise at the code level, but across the entire SDLC.

"We are offering the world's first live, practical, and repeatable AppSec exercising experience that mirrors how engineering teams identify and fix vulnerabilities together," said Chris Wood, Principal Application Security SME at Immersive. "We're addressing the challenges of VPs of Engineering and heads of AppSec by providing a meaningful way of shifting developers' mindsets from seeing security as a roadblock to embracing it as a driver of software quality and release velocity, while supporting predictability and organizational resilience."

The Benefits of Immersive AppSec Range Exercises

The new solution delivers a practical, team-based approach to application security training. This boosts overall cyber resilience by breaking down silos between DevSecOps teams and allows organizations to transform AppSec into a strategic business enabler.

The AppSec Range Exercises solution tracks individual and team proficiency with detailed insights into completions, attempts, accuracy, and common failure points-this supports upskilling in security for development teams. Moreover, it measures how quickly developers identify and fix vulnerabilities, allowing leaders to pinpoint strengths and weaknesses in cross-functional AppSec capabilities to drive tangible security improvements across the entire software development lifecycle.

Key benefits of the expanded offering include:

Increased Productivity: Accelerates secure code delivery by embedding security into daily workflows, reducing delays from late-stage vulnerability discovery and remediation.

Accelerates secure code delivery by embedding security into daily workflows, reducing delays from late-stage vulnerability discovery and remediation. Optimized Training ROI: Builds real-world readiness for complex threats across the SDLC with data-driven insights that support continuous growth.

Builds real-world readiness for complex threats across the SDLC with data-driven insights that support continuous growth. Reduced Costs: Avoids costly rework and expensive hires, enabling senior developers to focus on more strategic projects.

Avoids costly rework and expensive hires, enabling senior developers to focus on more strategic projects. Improved Compliance: Meets secure coding mandates and reduces risk by training teams with real-world exercises that ensure adherence to industry standards.

Meets secure coding mandates and reduces risk by training teams with real-world exercises that ensure adherence to industry standards. Unified Security: Boosts overall cyber resilience by breaking down silos between DevSecOps teams.

To find out more about AppSec Range Exercises, please visit: https://www.immersivelabs.com/products/application-security

About Immersive

Immersive, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, helps your organization continuously prove and improve its ability to prevent and respond to cyber threats. Tailored to individual roles, our approach ensures your organization is always ready for an ever-evolving threat landscape, including the opportunities and challenges posed by AI. With a relentless focus on evidence, Immersive provides unmatched visibility into your cyber resilience. Through a single enterprise platform for individuals, teams, and the entire workforce, we empower your organization to Be Ready for what's next.

Immersive is trusted by the world's largest organizations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service. We are backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506062252/en/

Contacts:

Jen Gaines

immersivelabs@inkhouse.com