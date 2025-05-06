MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.: MainStreetChamber Holdings and Tellus Ecolution Launch MSC Wellness Builders, Elevating Isotex Wood-Cement Blocks as the Future of Fire-Resistant and Sustainable Construction

New joint venture delivers European-engineered materials - including fire-resistant Isotex blocks, antiviral porcelain tile, and eco-smart coatings - to meet the rising demand for healthier, safer, and more sustainable construction, now made more accessible and affordable for U.S. markets.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:MSCH), a brand licensing and business development company, has partnered with green-building innovator Tellus Ecolution to launch MSC Wellness Builders, a joint venture poised to transform the construction industry with a focus on creating quality spaces that champion structural durability, indoor health and environmental responsibility.

At the forefront of this initiative is Isotex, Europe's leading manufacturer of wood-cement blocks and floor slabs - now available to the U.S. market through MSC Wellness Builders. With more than three decades of proven performance across over 400,000 builds, Isotex offers developers, builders, and construction material distributors a future-ready solution that combines structural integrity, energy efficiency, and unmatched safety credentials.

Key Benefits of Isotex Wood-Cement Technology:

Fire Resistance: Isotex offers exceptional fire resistance tested and certified to withstand up to 120 minutes for blocks without casting; an additional 4-6 hours for walls with casting; and 240 minutes for floor slabs.

Explosion resistance: Isotex testing has demonstrated that walls made with its building system work perfectly as wall beams, proving the resilience of an Isotex building in the event of an explosion.

Anti-Seismic Engineering: Reinforced for seismic zones, Isotex is tested and certified to ensure structural stability in earthquake-prone regions.

Weather and Pest Resistance: Isotex is tested and certified for resilience against mold, moisture, termites, and extreme environmental conditions.

Thermal & Acoustic Insulation: Certified as a superior insulating material and high-performance barrier, Isotex maximizes energy efficiency and occupant comfort in residential and commercial applications.

Eco-Friendly Composition: Isotex blocks are made from mineralized recycled wood chips, BASF Neopor® BMBcert GPS and Portland cement; their production process requires a low ecological footprint which also ensures low VOC emissions.

Affordability and Accessibility: Through strategic partnerships and scalable distribution, MSC Wellness Builders is making high-performance materials like Isotex more attainable for projects of all sizes - from single-family homes to mixed-use developments.

"For today's building professionals, Isotex is more than a product - it's a performance system that delivers safety, sustainability, and long-term cost savings," said Daniel Ferreira, Founder of Tellus Ecolution and Director of MSC Wellness Builders. "From wildfires in the West to hurricanes and flooding in the South, we're seeing just how critical resilient building materials have become. "With Isotex and our full suite of wellness-driven products, we're giving the industry the tools it needs to build stronger, safer, and healthier communities," he adds.

Through MSC Wellness Builders, Ferreira will also lead new verticals in product wholesaling, distribution, and wellness-focused REIT development - creating expanded market opportunities for contractors, developers, and material suppliers alike.

"We're helping professionals build better and build smarter," said Larry Kozin, Chairman & CEO of MainStreetChamber Holdings. "Whether it's residential developments, commercial complexes, or large-scale rebuilds, MSC Wellness Builders is here to provide turnkey access to the world's most advanced and sustainable building materials. These products are a new standard for conscientious construction."

Expanded Offerings from Tellus EcolutIon Now Available Through MSC Wellness Builders Include:

OLTREMATERIA® - Creates and manufactures an award-winning decorative-architectural coating system designed to safeguard the health of both interior and exterior spaces through high-performance coatings with low environmental impact. Its water-based, recyclable materials result from over two decades of research and development focused on revolutionizing continuous surfaces. OLTREMATERIA® is a pioneer in solutions for green design and boasts the most advanced application methods and certified technologies in eco-sustainable finishes.

Glassfer - A premier European architectural glass innovator offering tempered, laminated, and insulated glass solutions. Glassfer products deliver high-end aesthetics, energy efficiency, and safety, and have been installed in iconic locations such as the Louvre, Doha and Heathrow Airports, and Dior flagships across Europe.

Advance BioSense - A next-generation porcelain and ceramic tile engineered with baked-in antibacterial, antiviral, and air-purifying properties, accompanied by an air quality monitoring system. Advance Biosense actively decomposes pollutants and odors, requires minimal cleaning solutions, and is perfect for healthcare, educational, and public projects.

"Every material we offer at Tellus Ecolution serves a dual purpose - performance and well-being," added Ferreira. "These solutions aren't just compliant - they're proactive. They support cleaner air, safer buildings, and a smarter environmental footprint for developers and contractors - all while remaining cost-effective and scalable."

About MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH) is a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions. The company develops and markets innovative licensing solutions for organizations of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises. Its diverse portfolio includes Advanced Licensing, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture, kathy ireland® Logistics, and the MainStreetChamber of Commerce.

A pioneer in business expansion, licensing, and franchise alternatives, MSCH empowers entrepreneurs by offering high-growth, low-cost business models that drive rapid revenue generation. Through strategic partnerships and world-class marketing, the company enables business owners to maximize profitability and long-term success.

About Tellus Ecolution

Tellus Ecolution specializes in sustainable, wellness-driven construction technologies that support environmental responsibility, building health, and inhabitant well-being. Offering a curated hub of certified, industry-leading solutions - including European leaders like Isotex - Tellus empowers the construction sector to build stronger, safer, and healthier spaces for the future.

