PROXYNET INC.: Proxy Market Research 2025: AI & Commoditization Shape the Proxy Server Industry

The 2025 edition of Proxy Market Research analyzes 12 leading proxy server providers, revealing how the surge in AI demand, increasing focus on user experience, and commoditization are reshaping the competitive landscape of the proxy server industry.

ONLINE / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Proxyway, the independent proxy market researcher, has published the 2025 edition of Proxy Market Research , offering a detailed analysis of the rapidly growing web data collection space.

Now in its seventh year, Proxy Market Research remains one of the few comprehensive resources on commercial proxy IP services, providing transparency through large-scale technical benchmarks and insights into the market trends.

AI's Hunger for Real-Time Data Drives the Demand for Proxies

In 2024, venture capital investment in artificial intelligence soared, with AI startups seeing a 30% increase in funding compared to 2023. This surge directly impacted the proxy server market - it drove up demand for high-performance, real-time web data collection infrastructure, necessary to support AI-driven applications like RAG systems and AI agents.

This marks a shift from fetching static data to train foundational models. Still, even if textual resources are mostly exhausted, and companies are introducing more synthetic approaches, multimodal data like videos remains largely untapped. All participants in the report pinpointed a big impact from AI-related use cases, and some have pivoted their marketing operations to accommodate to them above all else.

Fierce Competition Pushes Proxy Servers Towards Commoditization

With more than 250 providers now active in the market - many launched in 2024 - competition has intensified, especially in the lower market segments.

This is partially impacted by major players warming up toward reselling. Some have even launched their own affordable brands, sacrificing margins to attract entry-level customers. It marks a significant strategic shift for the industry's giants, which have distanced themselves from resale models, allowing them to cater to a broader range of customers without diluting their premium positioning.

With a median success rate of over 99%, the gap in performance metrics has mostly shrunk, making proxy networks more similar than before. In addition, the market has undergone its third round of price cuts in two years, leaving even premium brands up to thrice cheaper.

Proxy Server Providers Shift Focus to Customization and Credibility

As the proxy server market becomes more commoditized, providers are increasingly focusing on differentiating through customization and user experience to stay competitive.

Proxy Market Research 2025 found that the measures include more flexible pricing models, such as rollover traffic and non-expiring plans, as well as deeper control via dashboard roles and API-driven access. These changes reflect a shift from selling raw products to delivering more refined, enterprise-friendly experiences.

Transparency and trust are also key elements for some. Most reputable providers now publicly share network status pages, IP sourcing policies, and have ISO certifications to build credibility. At the same time, AI-powered support tools are becoming more commonplace. In a crowded market, easy-to-use design and service maturity are proving to be the crucial elements of customer loyalty.

The report is available to all

Proxy Market Research 2025 offers a comprehensive analysis of the maturing proxy server market, helping businesses and customers navigate this fast-moving space without steep buy-in costs.

Find the 2025 edition of Proxy Market Research here .

SOURCE: PROXYNET INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/proxy-market-research-2025-ai-and-commoditization-shape-the-proxy-1023960