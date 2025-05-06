London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - The 1 Bar, London's newest cocktail destination, today celebrates six months of transforming the city's nightlife scene with its unique blend of craft cocktails and daily live music. Located in the heart of London's corporate district at 18 Appold Street, the venue has quickly established itself as a vibrant community hub, defying the challenges of London's competitive hospitality market.

Founded by hospitality veteran Dimitar Petkanov, The 1 Bar opened its doors after securing a coveted 15-year lease from one of England's largest landlords. The milestone came after multiple rejections from property owners, making the bar's rapid success particularly noteworthy in an industry known for high failure rates.

"When I was facing rejection after rejection from landlords, it was tough - it felt like doors kept closing no matter how hard I pushed," said Petkanov, Founder and CEO of LEVELS HOSPITALITY LTD, which operates The 1 Bar. "But deep down, I knew the vision was bigger than any 'no' I was hearing. I wasn't just trying to open another bar; I was building a brand that stands for resilience, quality, and community."

The venue has distinguished itself through a combination of expertly crafted cocktails and nightly live music performances, creating an atmosphere that resonates with London's corporate professionals seeking quality after-work experiences. Key performance indicators over the first six months include strong customer retention rates, steady growth in private event bookings, and consistent positive word-of-mouth.

"In these first six months, the most significant achievement has been seeing The 1 Bar truly become part of the community," Petkanov noted. "Watching people not just walk through the doors, but stay, connect, and return time and time again - that's when I realized we're actually making this dream a reality."

The bar's cocktail program focuses on approachable craft offerings using fresh ingredients and premium spirits, while the daily live music creates an energy that transforms each evening into a unique experience. This combination has helped The 1 Bar build a diverse and loyal customer base more rapidly than anticipated.

Looking ahead, The 1 Bar plans to expand its events calendar with themed nights, guest singers, and unique cocktail experiences. The venue also aims to deepen community connections through collaborations with local artists and businesses.

"The foundation has been built on authenticity, quality, and connection - and the next chapter is about scaling that without losing the heart of what makes The 1 Bar special," said Petkanov.

About The 1 Bar:

The 1 Bar is operated by LEVELS HOSPITALITY LTD and provides an unforgettable experience through expertly crafted cocktails, exceptional service, and live music performances. Located at 18 Appold Street in London's corporate district, The 1 Bar creates a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere where guests can unwind and enjoy themselves. The venue aims to be a leading destination for after-work drinks and special events, where the blend of cosy ambiance, innovative beverages, and captivating music ensures every visit is memorable.

