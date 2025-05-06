Offering full year guidance with solid growth is, we believe, a sign of management's confidence in both Atea's business model and the group's customer base during these uncertain times. It is also worth noting Atea's significant borrowing capacity (c NOK5.1bn) should market conditions create any investment opportunities. Alternatively, investors could see the group's strong financial position as reassuring balance sheet strength behind the attractive dividend yield.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...