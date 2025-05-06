Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Orange Pavers, a leading manufacturer in hardscape solutions, today announced the launch of its new product line of premium modern concrete pavers.

Orange Pavers



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/250965_ae52a28044fc1871_001full.jpg

The collection, named "Ora Trio" features innovative designs that combine contemporary aesthetics with durability and sustainable materials.

The Ora Trio collection will be available nationwide starting May 10, 2025, through Orange Pavers' extensive network of distributors and retail partners. This launch represents the company's largest product expansion in five years and reinforces its commitment to meeting evolving consumer preferences in outdoor living spaces.

"Today's homeowners and designers are seeking clean lines, minimalist aesthetics, and versatile options that complement modern architecture," said Viktor Kolesnyk, CEO of Orange Pavers. "Our Ora Trio collection directly addresses this demand while maintaining the high-quality standards our customers expect."

The new product line features three size options and six contemporary color palettes, as well as custom color options. Notable innovations include the industry's first carbon-neutral paver option and proprietary Ironclad technology that prevents fading.

Responding to Market Trends

Orange Pavers developed the Ora Trio collection in response to significant shifts in consumer preferences. Market research conducted by the company revealed a 35% increase in demand for modern hardscape designs over the past three years.

The collection addresses several key market trends: minimalist designs with clean edges and consistent textures; larger format pavers that create a seamless look with fewer joint lines; and muted, sophisticated color palettes that complement contemporary home designs.

"We've witnessed a dramatic shift toward modern outdoor living spaces that serve as extensions of interior design aesthetics," said Tina LaVecchia, Director of Product Development at Orange Pavers. "Our new collection bridges that indoor-outdoor connection while providing the durability and performance necessary for exterior applications."

Technical Innovations

Beyond aesthetic advances, the Ora Trio collection incorporates significant technical improvements:

Enhanced compressive strength surpassing industry standards

Precision manufacturing with tight dimensional tolerances

Integrated rain harvesting capability through innovative joint designs

Up to 32% recycled content, including post-consumer glass and reclaimed concrete

New Ironclad surface technology that reduces heat absorption and provides outstanding color retention

Each paver undergoes a proprietary curing process that enhances both durability and color retention. The manufacturing process also utilizes less water compared to traditional concrete paver production methods.

Designer Collaboration

The development of Ora Trio involved collaboration with renowned landscape architects and designers across North America. A panel of design professionals provided input throughout the two-year product development cycle.

"Orange Pavers has created a product line that truly understands what designers need," said Michael Kaplan, Principal at Urban Landscape Partners, who participated in the development process. "The flexibility of the system, the sophisticated palette, and the technical performance make this collection exceptional."

Installation and Availability

To support the product launch, Orange Pavers has developed comprehensive installation resources, including digital design tools, technical specifications, and contractor training programs. The company will host a series of regional launch events for contractors, designers, and dealers throughout summer 2025.

"We've invested heavily in making the Ora Trio collection as installer-friendly as possible," said Paul Weidemann, Director of Contractor Relations at Orange Pavers. "From packaging improvements to new support resources, we've considered the entire ecosystem necessary for successful installations."

The Ora Trio collection will be priced at a premium tier within the Orange Pavers product lineup, reflecting its advanced features and design qualities. However, the company notes that new production efficiencies have allowed them to offer modern design at a more accessible price point than previously possible.

About Orange Pavers

Founded in 2020, Orange Pavers is a leading manufacturer of premium hardscape solutions for residential and commercial applications. With production facilities in Pennsylvania, the company serves markets throughout North America.

Orange Pavers is committed to sustainable manufacturing practices and innovative design that enhances outdoor living spaces.

For more information, visit www.orangepavers.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250965

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC