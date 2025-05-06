Polyimide Films & Tapes Market worth $2.31 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Polyimide Films & Tapes Market by Application (Flexible Printed Circuits, Specialty Fabricated Products, Pressure-Sensitive Tapes, Motors/Generators, Wires & Cables), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast To 2030', polyimide films & tapes market was valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2030. Flexible solar panels, flexible solar displays, and flexible sensors are some of the new technologies in which polyimide films are finding applications. The demand for polyimide films & tapes has surged due to these advances.

Flexible printed circuits segment dominates the polyimide films & tapes market.

Flexible printed circuits are widely used in the automotive and electronics industries. Due to the challenging nature of polyimide films, FPCs are dependable and robust enough to survive mechanical stress and environmental conditions. This toughness is especially useful in applications where the FPC may be twisted repeatedly or where the product is exposed to extreme conditions. Due to their wide operating temperature range, polyimide films can be used in high- and low-temperature situations. This characteristic is essential in applications where the FPC may encounter a wide range of operating circumstances.

Electronics is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the polyimide films market.

Based on the end-use industry, the electronics segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Polyimide films are utilized as cable wraps and harness tapes to shield cables and electronics in challenging conditions. They ensure the durability and dependability of electrical systems by providing excellent resistance to heat, chemicals, and abrasion. Flexible heaters made from polyimide films can be found in heated blankets, medical equipment, and car seats, among other things. They are suited for these heating elements due to their outstanding thermal resistance and electrical insulation qualities.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the polyimide films & tapes market.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the polyimide films & tapes market in 2024. Automotive, electrical, and aerospace industries are growing in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, contributing to the high demand for polyimide films in this region. There is also a high demand for consumer electronics products due to innovation, price deflation, and rising household incomes, thereby contributing to the growth of the polyimide films & tapes market in this region.

Some of the key players in the market include PI Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. (South Korea), DuPont (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Taimide Tech. Inc. (Taiwan), Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), 3M Company (US), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), Arakawa Chemical Industries Inc. (Japan), Shinmax Technology Ltd. (Taiwan), and Flexcon Company, Inc. (US).

