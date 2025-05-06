Get Spiffy, Inc.: Spiffy Unveils Recall Capture, First End-to-End Recall Automation Platform for Mobile Repairs

Now in beta with leading dealer groups, Recall Capture automates VIN prioritization, outreach, scheduling, and dispatch to help dealerships efficiently complete recalls outside the service bay.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Spiffy®, the mobile service technology company trusted by leading dealership groups and OEMs, today announced the beta launch of Recall Capture, the first end-to-end recall automation platform purpose-built for mobile repairs.

As the latest addition to Spiffy's Mobile 360 platform, Recall Capture streamlines the entire recall cycle - from VIN detection and customer outreach to automated scheduling and route-optimized van dispatch. Its proprietary VIN prioritization engine pinpoints recalls best suited for mobile service, helping dealerships close more recalls, free up bays for higher-margin work, and improve CSI without adding BDC headcount.

Beta Testing With Top Dealer Groups

In limited beta with several of the nation's top dealer groups, Recall Capture is already helping service teams streamline scheduling, reach customers who postpone in-store visits, and capture service revenue that often goes unclaimed.

"Recall volume is at an all-time high, yet workflows haven't kept pace," said Karl Murphy, Spiffy Co-founder and CEO. "Recall Capture gives fixed ops teams an automated path to mobile completions, turning compliance into revenue. It's built on over a decade of mobile service innovation that helps dealers grow fixed ops revenue while improving retention and CSI."

Closing the Gap Between Outreach and Completion

Most dealerships detect recalls digitally, but completions stall when customers must visit the store. Recall Capture removes this barrier by embedding mobile repair from the start - customers self-schedule at home or work, and Mobile 360 will assign and dispatch technicians without tying up bays.

"We're not just building another recall tool; we're reimagining what mobile-first fixed ops can look like," said Ryan Eade, Spiffy CTO and Head of Product. "Recall Capture brings together detection, outreach, scheduling, and repair in one seamless system that dealers can actually use at scale. It's the result of years of boots-on-the-ground experience, now wrapped into one unified product."

The Capture Roadmap

Recall Capture is the first module in Spiffy's new Capture product family, designed to automate high-impact fixed-ops workflows through mobile service. Additional modules for inspections and prescheduled maintenance are already in development.



To learn more about Spiffy's Mobile 360 software and get updates on future releases, visit www.getspiffy.com/software . General availability for Recall Capture is planned for Summer 2025.

About Spiffy

Spiffy® is the leading mobile service technology company, delivering a full-stack platform that powers mobile operations for dealerships, automakers, and commercial partners nationwide. Backed by over 10 years of experience and 3 million completed mobile services, Spiffy combines software, van upfits, training, and diagnostic tools to help fixed ops teams deliver convenient service and scale with confidence.

Learn more at www.getspiffy.com .

