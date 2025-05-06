Top Emerging Markets Credit Investment Professional Adept in Legal Restructurings Will Advance Legally Driven Strategies and Private Credit Opportunities for Sandglass Clients

Sandglass Capital, an investment firm specializing in emerging market credit, has announced Charles-Antoine Wauters as a Director on the firm's Investment Team. Based in London, Wauters brings more than 20 years of experience in distressed debt, legally driven strategies, and private credit. Wauters boasts extensive experience in managing in-court and out-of-court restructurings and financings, which include multi-jurisdictional legal complexities, bespoke instruments and complex capital structures. His expertise spans sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers across a range of markets. Wauters reinforces Sandglass as a leading player in emerging markets credit opportunities.

Prior to joining Sandglass, Wauters served as a member of the investment team at Emso Asset Management, a $7 billion emerging markets asset manager, where he focused on distressed investments. Previously, Wauters was an associate at the law firm Cleary Gottlieb in New York between 2007 and 2013 and in Brussels in 2006, where he focused on debt restructurings, financings, M&A and special situations.

Wauters completed a Master of Law in corporate law at New York University for which he was offered a Fulbright Fellowship and a Belgian American Educational Foundation Fellow. He also holds a Masters in Financial Management from the Vlerick Leuven Gent Management School and a Master of Laws from the Université Catholique de Louvain and the Facultés Universitaires Notre Dame de la Paix of Namur.

"Charles is an extremely experienced EM credit specialist, and his legal background complements our already exceptional team," said Genna Lozovsky, CIO and co-founder of Sandglass. "His decision to join us reflects our reputation in the market of delivering strong long-term performance and signals the incredible growth we're experiencing."

Wauters added, "I am excited to join Sandglass, which is recognized as one of the best asset managers in the EM credit space. Genna and his co-founder Michelle Kelner have built a first-rate team that consistently executes on strategy. I look forward to building upon the success in sovereign distressed credit markets with new opportunities in the corporate sector."

About Sandglass Capital

Sandglass Capital is a global investment management firm that specializes in emerging market distressed and stressed credit. It concentrates on event-driven investments in sovereign and corporate credit, particularly restructurings, turnarounds and market dislocations. Founded in 2013, Sandglass manages a suite of funds investing in public and private securities and in companies and countries facing special situations, focusing on Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and South Asia. Sandglass has offices in New York, London and Dubai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506388762/en/

Contacts:

Kelsey Thompson

+1 412-855-5332