Clearlake Capital Group: Clearlake Capital launches 'Clearlake Credit' as it completes strategic acquisition of MV Credit

Clearlake Credit will bring together Clearlake's MV Credit, WhiteStar Asset Management and Clearlake's existing credit business under one unified offering

Clearlake Credit now represents over $57 Billion in credit deployed globally and offers comprehensive capital solutions across private credit and liquid credit

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. ("Clearlake" or the "Firm"), an investment firm founded in 2006, operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies, today announced the launch of Clearlake Credit, its specialist credit platform that will provide flexible capital solutions to dynamic businesses globally.

The launch of Clearlake Credit comes as Clearlake completes its acquisition of MV Credit, a pan-European private credit specialist, from Natixis Investment Managers. This builds on Clearlake's acquisition of WhiteStar Asset Management ("WhiteStar") in 2020.

MV Credit and WhiteStar will be integrated into Clearlake Credit, which now represents over $57 Billion in liquid and illiquid credit investments deployed globally to date.

"While credit has always been core to our strategy, we're proud to officially launch Clearlake Credit as we continue to strategically build our credit offerings to meet the market's demand for flexible capital solutions," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Clearlake. "We plan to continue scaling our credit platform and expand the breadth and depth of our credit capabilities to provide comprehensive capital structure solutions to borrowers around the world."

"The official launch of Clearlake Credit will grow our standing in the global credit market, and the acquisition of MV Credit adds to our capabilities in Europe," commented Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake. "Our team has invested across multiple credit cycles, and we believe now is an attractive opportunity to further scale our private credit platform."

Clearlake Credit underwrites investments of up to $1 billion across the following capital solutions:

Private Credit - Senior, junior, and other structured and hybrid debt and/or equity capital solutions to sponsor-backed companies globally, leveraging relationships with founders, management teams, and sponsors globally.

Liquid Credit - Investments in senior secured loans and other credit instruments across syndicated and other secondary markets globally, including U.S. and European CLO investment capabilities across investment grade, mezzanine, and equity tranches, using our knowledge of the broadly syndicated loan markets globally and a bottoms-up, fundamental credit underwriting approach.

With $90 billion in AUM firmwide, Clearlake and its affiliates have a global team of over 230 professionals in offices in Santa Monica, Dallas, London, Dublin, Luxembourg, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore.

Financial terms of the MV transaction are not being disclosed.

To learn more about how Clearlake Credit partners with stakeholders to support a range of corporate needs, including acquisitions, refinancings, growth capital, and dividends, please visit: https://clearlake.com/credit/

About Clearlake

Clearlake is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core private equity target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $90 billion of assets under management, its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments, and has deployed over $57 billion in liquid and illiquid credit investments globally. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK, Dublin, Ireland, Luxembourg, Abu Dhabi, UAE and Singapore.

