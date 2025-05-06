Pipedrive, the easy and effective sales CRM for small businesses, is accelerating its strategic expansion in the DACH market with a high-profile presence at OMR Festival 2025, taking place May 6-7 in Hamburg, Germany. At one of Europe's premier gatherings for digital innovation, marketing, and technology, the company will showcase its commitment to the DACH region and connect directly with German SMBs, bringing targeted brand awareness to a vibrant community of forward-thinking professionals.

Germany is one of Pipedrive's largest and fastest-growing markets, home to a strong community of digitally-minded small businesses that value both simplicity and smart technology. The company continues to invest in the region through local partnerships and increased brand presence, with a clear mission: to help sales teams work more efficiently while ensuring full GDPR compliance. Pipedrive's participation in the OMR Festival reflects its ambition to strengthen growth plans in Germany and build even closer relationships with local customers and partners.

"Pipedrive is trusted by thousands of small businesses across Germany, from tech startups to more traditional businesses. It's a priority market for us not only because of its size but also because of its appetite for innovation and digital solutions. We've seen German users increasingly embracing AI features for smarter sales management and it's exciting to see how customers find new growth opportunities due to simple steps adopted in the workflow," said Gabriel Fugli, Senior Channel Sales Manager DACH at Pipedrive.

"We're excited to take part in OMR, an event that captures the pulse of where marketing, sales, and technology are headed. It's a great opportunity to connect with local businesses, share ideas, and demonstrate how AI-powered tools can simplify sales and marketing professionals' work, improve their collaboration, and drive meaningful growth."

At the festival, Pipedrive will have a booth showcasing its latest product innovations. The event will also give attendees a chance to engage directly with the Pipedrive team and explore the platform's evolving capabilities. Additionally, Gabriel Fugli will host a masterclass focused on how sales and marketing teams can collaborate more effectively, reducing internal friction and ensuring that every captured lead truly counts.

About OMR Festival

The OMR Festival is one of Europe's premier gatherings for online marketing and digital innovation, bringing together around 70,000 participants each year. Held May 6-7, 2025 in Hamburg, Germany, the event spans conferences, masterclasses, side events and exhibitions. Attendees range from global experts and designers to rising "hidden champions" across the digital economy, pop culture, banking, sport and politics all convening on multiple stages to explore the latest trends and challenges. In 2025, the festival's agenda will encompass artificial intelligence, e-commerce, customer relationship management, finance, human resources, sport, sustainability and diversity, offering a comprehensive look at the forces shaping tomorrow's digital landscape.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the easy and effective sales CRM that drives small business growth. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the US. The company is backed by majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico and DTCP. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

