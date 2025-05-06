Acquisition will equip merchants globally with powerful tools to grow in-store sales and profitability across every channel they operate

DoorDash announces acquisition of SevenRooms to enhance its Commerce Platform with omnichannel tools for restaurants and hospitality businesses.

The combination will help merchants grow in-store sales, strengthen customer relationships, and boost profitability by integrating SevenRooms's best-in-class CRM and guest experience tools into the DoorDash Commerce Platform.

SevenRooms will continue its mission to empower restaurants and hospitality operators to deliver exceptional guest experiences, while gaining access to DoorDash's scale, resources, and global reach.

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), a leading global platform for local commerce, today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire SevenRooms, a New York City-based software company and a global leader in hospitality technology. The move marks a significant expansion of DoorDash's Commerce Platform capabilities, equipping merchants globally with new tools to grow in-store and delivery sales, build stronger customer relationships, and increase profitability. The acquisition is expected to close during the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

"We're enhancing the DoorDash Commerce Platform to help merchants serve their customers across all channels," said Parisa Sadrzadeh, Vice President, Strategy and Operations at DoorDash. "With SevenRooms, we're excited to give local businesses around the globe new ways to bring more guests in the door, build and grow direct relationships with their customers, access best-in-class CRM, and drive profitability through smarter marketing."

Founded in 2011 by Joel Montaniel, Allison Page and Kinesh Patel, SevenRooms delivers best-in-class tools for marketing, operations, and guest experience all deeply integrated with its industry-leading CRM to help restaurants, hotels, and hospitality businesses deepen guest relationships, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth. The combination of DoorDash's scale, reach, and proven track record of digital innovation with SevenRooms's in-store capabilities will enhance merchants' ability to drive growth across both first-party and third-party channels.

"We founded SevenRooms with a mission to help hospitality operators understand their guests and grow their business, enabling a more sustainable future," said Joel Montaniel, Co-Founder and CEO of SevenRooms. "We believe restaurants are the fabric of local communities, and through every table touch, welcome back and raised glass, our focus has always been on helping them grow while making their guests feel at home. With an operator-first mentality at our core, we're excited to embark on this next chapter with DoorDash delivering greater innovation, a direct channel to a network of millions of DoorDash consumers, more personalized guest relationships and elevated experiences that transform first-time diners into loyal regulars. Together, we're equipping restaurants with the tools to own the guest experience, grow their customer base, and thrive in an omnichannel world inside and outside of the merchant's four walls."

As part of DoorDash, SevenRooms will have access to expanded resources and global reach, accelerating its innovation roadmap and unlocking more value for more merchants. Together, DoorDash and SevenRooms will continue to support an open, partner-friendly ecosystem.

The deal reflects DoorDash's broader mission to empower local businesses and foster stronger connections between consumers and the places they love whether they're going out, ordering in, or engaging through a merchant's own digital presence.

William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor, and Goodwin Procter LLP as legal advisor to SevenRooms on this transaction. A&O Shearman served as legal advisor to DoorDash.

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to over 30 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of commerce. Through its Marketplace and its Commerce Platform, DoorDash is driving economic vitality in the regions it serves worldwide.

SevenRooms is a CRM, marketing and operations platform for growing restaurants in the hospitality industry. From Michelin star gems to local favorites, the all-in-one platform helps restaurants increase sales, delight guests, and keep them coming back, automatically. The full suite of products includes reservations, waitlist and table management, review aggregation, revenue management, referrals, email and text marketing, and marketing automation. Founded in 2011, SevenRooms has more than 13,000 dining, hotel F&B, nightlife and entertainment venues globally, including: Marriott International, MGM Resorts International, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Wynn Resorts, Jumeirah Group, Hard Rock Hotels Resorts, Atlantis Resorts, Dorchester Collection, Rosewood Hotel Group, Wolfgang Puck, Michael Mina, Union Square Hospitality Group, Australian Venue Co., Merivale, Harrods, Fortnum Mason, JKS Restaurants, The Madera Group, NoHo Hospitality, Nobu Restaurants, Black Sheep Restaurant Group, The Wolseley Hospitality Group, Dishoom, Groot Hospitality, and Live Nation.

