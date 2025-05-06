Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) ("Cleantek" or the "Company") an innovative provider of patented clean technology solutions that reduce both cost and carbon intensity in the wastewater management and industrial lighting sectors, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a new contract for the supply and installation of five additional HALO SE Crown Mount lighting systems.

The contract, awarded through a competitive tender process, follows the successful completion of an initial HALO deployment in Q4 2024. The five additional custom HALO SE Crown Mount systems are scheduled for delivery and installation in Q2 2025 and are designed to support safe, efficient rig moving operations during nighttime hours.

"This follow-on contract is a strong signal of market validation for our HALO SE technology," said Riley Taggart CEO of Cleantek. "As we continue to expand into key international markets, the increasing adoption of our solutions positions Cleantek for continued revenue growth and long-term shareholder value creation."

With global sustainability initiatives accelerating across the energy sector, demand is rising for innovative technologies that enhance safety, reduce emissions, and improve operational efficiency. Cleantek's HALO SE systems are purpose-built to meet these needs, delivering reliable, near zero-emission lighting that enhances operational efficiency while adhering to the highest industry safety standards.

About Cleantek Industries Inc.

Cleantek is a clean energy technology company focused on ESG-accretive solutions, providing specialized and fully integrated wastewater treatment, disposal equipment, and turnkey sustainable lighting rental solutions. By leveraging patented technology and industry expertise, Cleantek delivers tailored, cost-effective solutions to a diverse client base, including blue-chip exploration and production companies across North America.

With a focus on sustainability, safety, and operational excellence, Cleantek is well-positioned to meet the rising water treatment and sustainable lighting market demand. Our proven track record and commitment to innovation drive long-term value creation in the clean technology sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" including, for example, statements relating to expected improved financial flexibility, additional growth, potential middle east expansion, expansion of Cleantek's fleet of sustainable lighting solutions and EcoSteam wastewater treatment assets, the expected deployment of Cleantek's assets, available liquidity, Cleantek's outlook for the future and near-term strategy. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the state of the capital markets, the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the oilfield services industry and outside the North American market, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to Cleantek as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cleantek disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250853

SOURCE: Cleantek Industries Inc.