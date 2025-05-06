Greater Than and Navisaf Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Fleet Safety Technology to LATAM Market

New partnership marks Greater Than's deepened entry into the LATAM market where there is growing demand for road safety technology

Navisaf is one of the largest resellers of freight transportation and logistics solutions in LATAM, with a strong focus on driver behavior

The partnership between Greater Than and Navisaf targets LATAM fleets who are increasingly focused on tackling road safety

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, the global provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact, has announced a strategic partnership with Navisaf, a fast-growing technology and data analytics company specializing in the freight transportation and logistics sector across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The partnership officially marks Greater Than's entry into LATAM - a challenging market for fleets - and reiterates the company's strong growth plans.

"There is a major opportunity to change the road safety narrative in LATAM," said David Escobar, CEO at Navisaf. "We've seen the power of AI and have been impressed with the way Greater Than's technology can be layered onto existing solutions to uncover new predictive insights. This delivers added value in a region that has a very clear desire for increased road safety technology."

As one of the largest resellers of fleet management technology solutions in LATAM, with a heavy focus on driver behavior, Navisaf supports a wide range of freight transportation and logistics operators that struggle with high crash rates, increasing costs and the need to protect driver well-being. Since Greater Than's AI seamlessly integrates with any telematics source, the partnership provides an effortless way for Navisaf's customers to strengthen road safety, optimize cost management, and increase efficiency.

By understanding the behavioral factors that contribute to risk level before crashes happen, fleets can take prompt action to prevent crashes and associated costs, while improving operational efficiency.

"Road safety is a top concern for LATAM fleets and, as such, we know we can make a real difference," said Johanna Forseke, Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO at Greater Than. "With Navisaf's market reach and our globally unique risk intelligence, we're equipping fleets with solutions that enable them to proactively manage driver risk and create safer roads across the region."

