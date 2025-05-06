Naik, formerly of Pagaya and Goldman Sachs, joins Capitolis as the firm is gearing up for its next phase of growth and expansion

Capitolis, the financial technology company, today announced the appointment of Amol Naik as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective May 5. Reporting to Gil Mandelzis, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Capitolis, Naik will be responsible for managing the company's day-to-day operations, driving company-wide execution against the firm's business strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506062637/en/

Capitolis Appoints Amol Naik as Chief Operating Officer

Naik is a seasoned financial services leader and a builder of world-class teams, bringing over 25 years of experience in strategic, operational, financial, and risk management roles across private and public fintech and global financial services firms.

Most recently, Naik served as COO at Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY), where he helped build and scale the company through a successful public company transaction. Prior to that, Naik served a 23-year career at Goldman Sachs where he was a Partner. Over the years, he held various global roles in the US, Europe, and APAC, redesigning the firm's financial resource management process, leading operational strategy efforts, and driving the implementation of major technology initiatives.

"Capitolis has been growing rapidly, and we have been looking for the right operational leader to help us scale and support further growth in our business," said Gil Mandelzis. "Amol has a proven track record of delivering impact and innovation in the financial industry, and his extensive experience in financial resource optimization and in building and scaling a fintech company will be invaluable as we continue our rapid growth. We are excited to have Amol join our team, and I look forward to his contributions to Capitolis."

Recently, Capitolis has experienced strong business momentum and expansion. The fintech launched a variety of new solutions over the past year, has significantly grown the network of clients leveraging its platform, received additional strategic bank investments, and acquired Capitalab, BGC Group's Rates Compression and Margin Optimization business, to enter into the Interest Rate space.

"I am thrilled to join Capitolis as we accelerate towards our next phase of growth, building a scalable, sustainable, and robust business," said Amol Naik. "This is an extremely innovative, agile, and client-driven company. I have been impressed by the people, the investors, and the market opportunity. As COO, I look forward to fostering collaboration, driving results, and delivering solutions to clients in a cohesive way that helps address their challenges."

Naik received a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Mumbai as well as a Master of Science in Economics and Master of Business Administration from Iowa State University.

To learn more about Capitolis, visit https://capitolis.com.

About Capitolis

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, State Street and UBS.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services. Capitolis was recognized on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Financial Services and Innovation Technology categories, and named World's Best FX Software Provider for the second straight year in the 2024 Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards. The company has been included on each of CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2024 list and Deloitte's 2024 Technology Fast 500 list in consecutive years and was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of The World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. American Banker recognized Capitolis among the Best Places to Work in Fintech, and the company was named by Crain's New York Business as one of New York's Best Places to Work in 2024 for the third consecutive year. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506062637/en/

Contacts:

Edward Ruddy

Sloane Company

eruddy@sloanepr.com



Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com