Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that at the close of business on 2 May 2025 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.
|Pence per share
Cum Income
|Pence per share
Ex Income
|NAV with debt at par value
|303.41
|298.35
|NAV with debt at fair value
|308.33
|303.28
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
6 May 2025
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
