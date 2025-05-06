Cemex Ventures: Construction Industry's Flagship Startup Competition Kicks Off Its 9th Edition

Construction Startup Competition 2025 is on the lookout for the world's brightest startups ready to transform the industry and make construction more sustainable, efficient, on time, and disruptive.

The competition is hosted by leading venture capital and construction sector firms: Cemex Ventures, Caterpillar, Dysruptek by Haskell, Ferrovial, Hilti, VINCI Group's Leonard, NOVA by Saint-Gobain, Trimble & Zacua Ventures.

MADRID, ES / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Construction Startup Competition 2025 is officially underway, marking the 9th edition of the leading global platform and network for startups revolutionizing the construction industry. This year, Cemex Ventures, Caterpillar, Dysruptek by Haskell, Ferrovial, Hilti, VINCI Group's Leonard, NOVA by Saint-Gobain, Trimble, and Zacua Ventures each supporting the competition, inviting the world's most innovative startups to participate.

Logo_CSC2025

Construction Startup Competition 2025 Logo

The focus is on driving real-world impact across four key areas: Green Construction (sustainable), Enhanced Productivity (efficient), Construction Supply Chain (on time), and Future of Construction (disruptive). Selected startups may gain exposure to global industries, strategic capital, pilot opportunities, and invaluable industry connections. The journey culminates at Pitch Day at Trimble Dimensions User Conference (November 10-12, 2025), where the winning startups will pitch live and compete for cash prizes.

Over the past 8 years, Construction Startup Competition has supported startup growth by facilitating exposure to funding and increasing industry visibility. To date, 44 winners (startups that advanced to the Pitch Day event) have been selected, together raising over US$448 million in investment.

"Construction Startup Competition is where startups go global, connect with industry leaders, and unlock new opportunities," said Gonzalo Galindo, Head of Cemex Ventures. "With over 3,000 startups in our network, many of which have scaled to become key players within the sector, this competition catalyzes the next wave of construction innovation."

As the construction sector evolves, the most prominent innovators are Building the New Construction Rules. Contech and Cleantech innovators looking to showcase their solutions can take the next step and apply today at https://www.cemexventures.com/constructionstartupcompetition/

Contact Information

Paloma Hernandez

Communication & Marketing

paloma.hernandez@cemexventures.com

Francisco Javier Osete

Marketing & Communication Lead

franciscoosete@cemexventures.com

+34 647 38 34 76





SOURCE: Cemex Ventures

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/construction-industry%e2%80%99s-flagship-startup-competition-kicks-off-its-9-1023520