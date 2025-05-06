Issuer: Decent Cybersecurity s.r.o. / Key word(s): Conference

Visegrad 4 Business conference this year also with the participation of European Commissioner Maroš Šefcovic



06.05.2025 / 13:40 CET/CEST

Bratislava, May 6, 2025 - Trade relations with the USA, the declining competitiveness of European companies, the automotive industry and global trade partnerships with emerging markets are the main topics of the fourth edition of the international conference Visegrad 4 Business, which will take place in Bratislava on 10th June 2025. The conference is traditionally co-organised by four business associations from the Visegrad Four under the leadership of the Council of Slovak Exporters. In addition to representatives of companies and industry leaders, the event is traditionally attended by representatives of V4 governments. Maroš Šefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, has also confirmed his participation. "By organising the Visegrad 4 Business conference this year, we are responding to the dynamic changes in international trade. This is reflected not only by the topics of the event, but also by the high interest and participation of domestic industry and partners from abroad. By discussing the most pressing economic topics, we will strive to unite the demand from business towards the public sector in order to achieve positive changes and probusiness policies." said Lukáš Parízek, founder of the conference. This key regional business forum has been successfully organised in Bratislava, Prague and Budapest in recent years with the participation of nearly a thousand guests from the private and public sector, including diplomatic missions. Experts from various sectors discussed topics such as post-pandemic recovery, energy security, logistics and connectivity, Ukraine's reconstruction, cyber security, artificial intelligence, space industry and family business challenges. By finding common solutions in an open and informal discussion, entrepreneurs from the V4 region can not only present themselves, but also find new business partners and thus promote cross-border cooperation between neighbouring countries. Visegrad 4 Business conference is jointly organised since 2022 by four business organisations from the V4 region: Council of Slovak Exporters, Czech Association of Exporters, Hungarian business association MAPI Klub and Polish Economic Forum. The conference is organised with the support of the International Visegrad Fund, individual V4 governments and private sponsors. For more information visit www.visegrad4business.eu . About the Council of Slovak Exporters The Council of Slovak Exporters was established in 2020 as a response to COVID-19's impact on local businesses. With over 130 supporting companies, this business platform connects exporters and facilitates dialogue with state institutions, international organizations, and financial institutions. The Council publicly communicates in support of Slovak exporters, provides export-related assistance, organizes networking events, and connects relevant entities in international trade. The organization holds BRONZE "European Cluster Excellence Initiative" certification, operating at the European level. Contact Council of Slovak Exporters Visegrad 4 Business 0914 201 101 info@visegrad4business.eu



