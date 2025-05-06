Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts BE WATER Selected For Temu's Food and Beverage Launch Campaign With Reach of 100+ Million U.S. Customers

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) proudly announces the Company's flagship brand BE WATER was recently selected as a brand to launch on Temu's expansion into the Food and Beverage categories. Temu is a rapidly growing global e-commerce platform. This move significantly broadens BE WATER's visibility and access to millions of new customers across the United States and beyond.

Temu, launched in 2022, is an online marketplace that connects consumers directly with manufacturers and brands, eliminating middlemen to offer lower prices. With over 100 million active U.S. users and 470 million monthly website visits, Temu has quickly risen to become one of the top shopping apps, particularly among Gen Z and millennial consumers who prioritize health, wellness, and sustainability (see: Temu statistics webpage).

"Temu was founded in the U.S. and is now operated by a leading Chinese e-commerce conglomerate," said Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts. "Since launching, Temu has expanded across Europe, Asia, and Latin America and is evolving into a comprehensive marketplace comparable to Amazon. Their platform presents a tremendous opportunity for wellness-focused brands like BE WATER to reach a wider, health-conscious audience."

Temu is actively expanding into the food and beverage category and supports its sellers with robust marketing tools, optimized logistics, and influencer engagement support. The platform's high-profile campaigns-including Super Bowl advertisements-have fueled its growth, especially with younger, digital-first consumers.

"Being listed on Temu enables BE WATER to tap into a high-demand demographic while reinforcing our commitment to clean-label hydration and sustainable wellness," added Mr. Greene. "This strategic alignment not only boosts our market presence via Temu's BE WATER promotional actions, it also supports our continued sales momentum as we tap into Temu's 100+ million active U.S. user base."

